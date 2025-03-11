Berwick Voyages Becomes Certified Viking Cruise Expert, Specializing in Luxury River & Ocean Travel

Berwick Voyages

CINNAMINSON, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Berwick Voyages (part of the Berwick Travel family), a leading luxury travel agency specializing in small-ship and river cruises, is now officially recognized as a Certified Viking Cruise Expert. Every Berwick Voyages Travel Advisor has completed Viking’s rigorous multi-part training program, which includes in-depth courses on Viking’s fleet, destination expertise, onboard experience, and cultural enrichment programs.This elite certification ensures Travel Advisors have unparalleled insight into Viking’s award-winning European river cruises, ocean itineraries, and expedition journeys. Through immersive modules and destination-focused learning, Berwick Voyages’ experts are uniquely equipped to guide travelers through every aspect of a Viking journey, from selecting the perfect itinerary to making the most of their time on board.Why Choose a Viking-Certified Expert?Berwick Voyages’ certified Travel Advisors offer insider knowledge on Viking’s signature experiences, including:• Europe River Cruises: Explore the Rhine, Danube, Seine, and more, sailing through Vienna, Budapest, Amsterdam, and Paris with culturally enriching shore excursions.• Viking Ocean Cruises: Experience Scandinavia, the Mediterranean, and Alaska aboard Viking’s elegant, all-veranda small ships designed for destination-focused travel.• Expedition Voyages: Adventure to Antarctica, the Arctic, and the Great Lakes on Viking’s state-of-the-art expedition vessels, built for discovery and scientific exploration.• Egypt & Mississippi Cruises: Sail the Nile to ancient wonders or the Mississippi through America’s heartland with Viking’s immersive storytelling and expert-led experiences.About VikingFounded in 1997, Viking is a market leader in river, ocean, and expedition cruising, recognized for its focus on cultural enrichment and destination-driven experiences. The company operates more than 80 river ships across Europe, Asia, and the United States, as well as a growing fleet of ocean and expedition vessels that sail worldwide. Viking is consistently rated among the world’s top cruise lines, earning accolades from Travel + Leisure, Condé Nast Traveler, and Cruise Critic for its elegant ship design, immersive itineraries, and exceptional service. With continued expansion—including new ship launches and pioneering itineraries—Viking remains at the forefront of small-ship luxury cruising.“As a family-owned luxury travel agency, we prioritize expert guidance and insider knowledge,” said Steve Umstead, Director of Marketing. “Our long-standing relationship with Viking, our top cruise partner, has given us firsthand insight into their exceptional service and commitment to exploration. This certification is just another step in strengthening our expertise, allowing us to provide travelers with the most informed recommendations.”The Berwick Voyages AdvantageSince 2001, Berwick Voyages has been a trusted name in luxury travel, offering personalized planning, expert recommendations, and dedicated service. With Google and Yelp ratings averaging 4.9 stars, our Travel Advisors go beyond booking – we curate unforgettable Viking cruise experiences tailored to each traveler’s preferences.Explore Viking Cruises with Berwick Voyages🔗 Learn more about our Viking cruise expertise: www.berwickvoyages.com 📞 Ready to book? Contact our Viking Certified Experts today.About Berwick VoyagesBerwick Voyages specializes in luxury cruises, small-ship journeys, and expertly curated travel experiences. As a certified Viking Cruise Expert agency, our advisors provide in-depth knowledge and personalized service for Viking’s full range of itineraries. With decades of experience and a commitment to excellence, Berwick Voyages helps travelers create lifelong memories on the world’s most stunning waterways.For more information or to book a Viking cruise, visit www.berwickvoyages.com or call (866) 278-8728.Media ContactSteve Umstead, Director of MarketingBerwick Travel/Voyages(866) 278-8728steve@berwicktravel.com# # #

