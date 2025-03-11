Contact: Daniel Scharfenberger

Release Date: March 11, 2025 State Department of Transportation Begins Conversion to Mile-Based Exit Numbering Along Key Broome County Highway New Exit Numbers Will Enhance Safety and Facilitate More Informed Travel Decisions Along Interstate 81 New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez announced that work is getting underway on a project to implement a mileage-based numbering system for exits along Interstate 81 in Broome County. The project will update the existing, sequentially numbered exit signs with new panels that delineate the exit by its mileage location along the highway, giving motorists a better indication of how many miles they need to travel to reach their destinations, facilitating improved traffic management and enhancing safety and emergency response. Eventually all exit signs along Interstate 81 in New York, extending from the border of Pennsylvania to Canada, will be switched. “The New York State Department of Transportation continually strives to enhance the safety and convenience of the traveling public and these new exit numbers will allow drivers and emergency responders to make better-informed decisions as they travel along the southern tier’s busiest highway,” Commissioner Dominguez said. “Mile-based exit signs give drivers a better sense of where they are located on a highway and makes it easier for them to determine how far they need to go to reach their destinations, enabling more efficient travel planning and enhanced safety for all who use our highways.” While not practicable for all highways, mileage-based systems are in use in nearly all U.S. states and are widely viewed as more efficient than sequential numbering schemes. Aside from assisting motorists in determining their location and the distance to their preferred exit, mile-based systems also aid emergency responders in reaching drivers who are experiencing an emergency. The new system will ensure Interstate 81 conforms to current national standards. The new exit numbers along I-81 are based on the distance in miles moving from south to north from the Pennsylvania border to the Canadian border. The new mile-based exit numbers will be added to the upper panel on the existing signs. To reduce driver confusion, panel signs with the old sequential exit number (OLD EXIT 7) will be added to the bottom of the first approaching existing exit sign. For example, the existing Exit 7 (Castle Creek) along I-81 northbound and southbound will be re-designated Exit 21, as it is approximately 21 miles north of the Pennsylvania state line. Motorists can expect to see changes to exit signs along I-81 starting March 12. The first exit signs switched will be on the southern end in Kirkwood, with crews gradually working their way north through Broome County. There may be times where you see two numbers for an interchange at the same time during the project due to logistics. The conversion of signs in Broome County compliments similar work that took place along I-81, Interstate 690 and State Route 481 in Cortland, Oswego, and Onondaga Counties. Multiple short-term lane closures will be needed to complete the sign work. Motorists should anticipate travel delays and build extra travel time into their schedules. In addition, ramp closures may be necessary on some Sunday mornings to replace overhead signs in the Binghamton area. Travel advisories will be issued before any ramp closure. Construction activities are weather-dependent and subject to change based on conditions. Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license. State Senator Lea Webb said, “I am pleased to see this critical infrastructure program get underway along Interstate 81 in Broome County. This transition to a mile-based system will align our highways with national standards and assist motorists in determining their location and the distance to their exit. Additionally, this important infrastructure update will increase public safety by ensuring first responders reach drivers in distress with speed and efficiency. I thank DOT Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez for her support for our roads, highways, and safety here in the Southern Tier.” Assemblymember Donna Lupardo said, "After years of discussion, work is underway to convert New York's I-81 to a mile-based exit numbering system. This will ensure that I-81 conforms to national standards, improving accessibility and safety for the traveling public and for our first responders. I’d like to thank NYSDOT for their ongoing efforts to improve New York’s highway infrastructure.” Assemblymember Joe Angelino said, “As a first responder for many years I know highway exit numbers using mileage is better than sequentially numbered exits. Especially considering our current exit numbers include numbers and letters. Our interstate system has many people passing through who are not familiar with exits by number. The standard for most of the United States is exits corresponding to mileage which is more identifying to a location. It won't take people very long to get used to the new exit numbers." Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said, “The upgrade to mile-based exit numbers on I-81 is a strong improvement, making travel easier to navigate for drivers and ensuring faster emergency response when seconds matter. Thank you to NYSDOT for its efforts in making travel safer and more efficient for everyone in Broome County.” About the Department of Transportation It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State. Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers! For more information, find us on Facebook, follow us on X or Instagram, or visit our website. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.