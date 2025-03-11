Kissimmee Extended Stay Hotel Partners with Local Non-Profit for Heartwarming Christmas Toy Drive

Working together to spread holiday joy. Smiles and Festive Fun: Kids enjoying a meal and celebrating with painted faces at the Christmas giveaway Christmas cheer in every hug: Kids sharing joyful moments with the mascot at the holiday giveaway Sheriff's Deputies spreading holiday joy by handing out toys to children during the Christmas giveaway. Generosity in action: Volunteers handing out food and spreading holiday cheer during the Christmas Giveaway

KISSIMMEE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a heartwarming display of community spirit, The Lisbon , an Extended Stay hotel based in Kissimmee, FL has teamed up with Embrace of Celebration , Inc. and the Osceola County Sheriff's Department to make Christmas a little brighter for local children in need. On December 24th, 2024, the hotel hosted a special event where the Osceola County Sheriff's Department made a generous donation of toys for children in the community. The event was part of a larger initiative by the hotel to give back to the community during the holiday season.“We are so grateful for the partnership with the Osceola County Sheriff's Department and Embrace of Celebration,” said Paul Turovsky , District Manager of The Lisbon. “This was a wonderful opportunity for us to give back to the local community and bring some holiday cheer to the children and families who need it the most.”The event, which took place on the hotel’s premises, saw deputies delivering a wide variety of toys to excited children. Deputies, who were also on hand to take photos with families, provided smiles, laughter, and a sense of security to all in attendance.Embrace of Celebration played a crucial role in organizing the toy donations and ensuring that the children received the presents just in time for the holidays. The event also featured festive decorations, music, and a light snack station for families to enjoy. “This event is a testament to what can happen when community organizations, law enforcement, and businesses collaborate to spread kindness,” said Bettina Grzeskowiak, President of Embrace of Celebration. “It’s a privilege to be part of such a meaningful initiative, and we are thrilled to bring some holiday joy to these families.”The event was a huge success, bringing together families, first responders, and local organizations in a celebration of the season’s true spirit of giving.About The LisbonThe Lisbon is a welcoming Extended Stay hotel located in Kissimmee, Florida, providing guests with affordable and comfortable accommodations for both short-term and long-term stays. The hotel prides itself on being an active member of the local community and regularly participates in charitable initiatives and community outreach.About Embrace of Celebration:Embrace of Celebration is dedicated to supporting underprivileged families in Central Florida by providing resources, food, clothing, and toys during the holidays. Through community partnerships, Embrace of Celebration strives to make a lasting impact on the lives of those in need.

