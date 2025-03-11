Chris Whitesell Promoted to Vice President of Rental Supply Inc.

Chris Whitesell, the new Rental Supply Inc. Vice President at a recent EAS Safety Event

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rental Supply Inc. announces the promotion of Chris Whitesell to Vice President of the company, effective immediately.

Whitesell, who has been with Rental Supply Inc. for over 10 years, has consistently demonstrated leadership, dedication, and a passion for excellence in his previous roles. His extensive experience in operations and customer relations has contributed to the company’s growth and solidified its reputation as a trusted provider of rental solutions in Greensboro and the surrounding Triad area.

As Vice President, Whitesell will oversee the company’s strategic direction, operations, and continue to drive innovation in the rental supply industry. His deep knowledge of the company’s operations and commitment to quality service will help lead the team as Rental Supply Inc. expands its services and enhances its offerings to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

“I am incredibly honored to step into the role of Vice President at such an exciting time for Rental Supply Inc., especially with our recent rebrand," said Chris Whitesell. "I am excited to continue working alongside our entire team to strengthen our position in the market and deliver exceptional value to our customers. My dream of running Rental Supply Inc. as President one day, is now more than a dream, it’s within reach."

About Rental Supply Inc.

Rental Supply Inc. is a leading high-quality rental equipment and supplies provider based in Greensboro, NC. Over the last 28 years, the company has built a solid reputation for offering reliable products and exceptional customer service. With a diverse range of rental options, Rental Supply Inc. is committed to providing innovative solutions to meet the needs of its customers in various industries.

For more information about Rental Supply Inc., visit their website or call (336) 852-0881.

