VC VentureX Announces Strategic Investment in ZENMEV, Advancing MEV-Based DeFi Innovation

VC VentureX’s $140 million investment in ZENMEV signals a major collaboration to harness MEV opportunities, streamline user rewards, and drive sustainable growth within the DeFi sector





VentureX announces strategic investment in ZENMEV

LONDON, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VC VentureX, a leading venture capital firm specializing in Web3 and decentralized finance (DeFi), today announced a significant strategic investment of $140 million in ZENMEV, a pioneering platform that transforms Maximal Extractable Value (MEV) into enhanced staking yields. This partnership reinforces VC VentureX’s strong belief in ZENMEV’s approach to MEV-based profit capture, as well as both organizations’ commitment to fostering continuous innovation and accessible growth across the DeFi ecosystem.

Investment Details

Under this strategic investment, VC VentureX will invest $140 million in ZENMEV, forging a deep partnership between the two companies. Unlike a traditional funding round, this independent strategic investment designates VC VentureX as the sole investor, enabling a close collaborative relationship centered on MEV harvesting, sustainable user rewards, and broad market growth rather than short-term gains. Both parties will coordinate closely, accelerating ZENMEV’s product development and worldwide reach.

Use of Proceeds

Global DeFi Expansion :

ZENMEV aims to broaden its presence in DeFi markets worldwide, integrating with additional blockchains, decentralized exchanges, and liquidity sources. The support from VC VentureX will help onboard new users who can benefit from MEV-driven strategies.

: ZENMEV aims to broaden its presence in DeFi markets worldwide, integrating with additional blockchains, decentralized exchanges, and liquidity sources. The support from VC VentureX will help onboard new users who can benefit from MEV-driven strategies. Liquidity & MEV-Based Rewards :

By increasing liquidity in ZENMEV’s protocols, the platform can execute a broader range of MEV opportunities (e.g., arbitrage, front-running, and back-running) that directly reward participants. This expanded liquidity pool ensures robust yields for stakers who entrust their assets to ZENMEV’s MEV-driven mechanics.

: By increasing liquidity in ZENMEV’s protocols, the platform can execute a broader range of MEV opportunities (e.g., arbitrage, front-running, and back-running) that directly reward participants. This expanded liquidity pool ensures robust yields for stakers who entrust their assets to ZENMEV’s MEV-driven mechanics. Zenbots Shield – Proprietary Engine :

ZENMEV will further refine its proprietary Zenbots Shield engine through additional updates and new tech integrations. Rather than merely defending against MEV events, Zenbots Shield capitalizes on them to convert opportunities into user gains, ultimately redistributing those earnings and maximizing MEV-based revenue.

: ZENMEV will further refine its proprietary engine through additional updates and new tech integrations. Rather than merely defending against MEV events, Zenbots Shield capitalizes on them to convert opportunities into user gains, ultimately redistributing those earnings and maximizing MEV-based revenue. Product & Service Innovation:

ZENMEV will continue building out new DeFi services featuring AI-driven MEV scanning, advanced transaction bundling, and other creative yield-generating tactics. Future enhancements include refining the user interface for better staking experiences and automating real-time re-staking or profit-taking, all driven by the MEV capture model.

By combining VC VentureX’s investor expertise and expansive network with ZENMEV’s MEV-focused technology, both parties are dedicated to maintaining transparency and a long-term perspective. VC VentureX will provide mentorship and strategic guidance, while ZENMEV offers insight into the lucrative MEV ecosystem that differentiates it in the DeFi landscape.

Future Vision

With VC VentureX’s backing, ZENMEV is poised to rapidly advance its vision of becoming a global leader in MEV-based yield optimization. This capital infusion and strategic partnership will help ZENMEV scale its operations, refine its core technology, and responsibly enter new markets. In the coming months, both the ZENMEV user base and the broader DeFi community can expect a more dynamic platform that focuses on capturing valuable MEV opportunities, maximizing returns while simplifying user experience.

Over the long run, ZENMEV intends to leverage MEV events to empower ordinary DeFi participants with higher rewards. Instead of letting malicious actors monopolize these opportunities, ZENMEV ensures that a portion of MEV “attacks” is turned into profitable maneuvers for stakers and liquidity providers. This approach not only increases profitability for everyday DeFi users but also solidifies ZENMEV’s standing as a go-to platform for reliable, data-driven yield optimization. With VC VentureX’s support, ZENMEV’s roadmap includes extensive chain integrations, advanced bot frameworks, and user-friendly toolsets that further streamline MEV-based income creation.

For VC VentureX, this collaboration underscores the firm’s dedication to investing in leading-edge solutions that push the boundaries of decentralized finance. Securing a stake in MEV-based yield generation allows VC VentureX to reap considerable financial rewards as ZENMEV captures a growing segment of this evolving market. Additionally, the firm gains exclusive insights into ZENMEV’s MEV exploitation technology, creating opportunities to collaborate with other ventures within VC VentureX’s Web3 portfolio. Aligning with ZENMEV’s long-range objectives, VC VentureX fortifies its credentials as a forward-thinking investor in innovative blockchain and DeFi infrastructure. Both companies view this alliance as much more than a financial transaction—it is a cooperative endeavor designed to foster innovation, profitability, and sustainable growth in the DeFi realm for years to come.

Quotes

Valen, Marcus, Co-Founder and CEO of ZENMEV, stated:

“We are extremely pleased to welcome VC VentureX as a strategic partner for ZENMEV. This investment can be seen as recognition of ZENMEV’s approach not simply avoiding MEV attacks, but capturing those opportunities to maximize user value. By collaborating with VC VentureX, we plan to rapidly apply additional updates and new technologies to Zenbots Shield, thereby expanding our MEV-based services worldwide. Together, we will accelerate innovation and bring hidden profit opportunities in the DeFi market to a larger user base.”

Markus Weber, CEO of VC VentureX, added:

“ZENMEV’s MEV-based business model has garnered significant attention for reinterpreting potential MEV risk factors into user benefits. Through this investment, VC VentureX can swiftly enter the high-potential MEV market, securing an opportunity that aligns with our long-term investment strategy. We plan to work closely with the ZENMEV team to integrate their solutions across our Web3 investment portfolio. We believe supporting such visionary teams leading the future of finance is of paramount importance.”

About ZENMEV

ZENMEV is an innovative blockchain platform dedicated to transforming MEV opportunities into real benefits for DeFi participants worldwide. Through AI-driven analytics, private transaction relays, and the Zenbots Shield engine, ZENMEV delivers secure, transparent, and user-centric solutions. By sharing captured MEV yields with stakers and liquidity providers, ZENMEV redefines what was once an industry challenge into a community-driven advantage. Committed to continuous innovation, education, and sustainability, ZENMEV is shaping the next generation of DeFi platforms.

About VC VentureX

VC VentureX is a prominent venture capital firm specializing in Web3, decentralized finance, and blockchain infrastructure. Known for its strategic investments and mentorship-driven approach, VC VentureX seeks to empower the most innovative startups in the cryptosphere. Its long-term vision involves supporting ecosystem-defining projects that push the boundaries of technology and global financial access.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/68661ca3-2157-44cd-8a63-7543092060a3

