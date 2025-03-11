Rex's Place Wins the 2025 Quality Business Award for The Best Dog Day Care in Evanston, Illinois

Rex's Place Logo

EVANSTON, IL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Evanston, IL - February 2025: The 2025 Quality Business Award for The Best Dog Day Care in Evanston, Illinois has been awarded to Rex's Place. This recognition honours Rex's Place for its outstanding customer service, top-tier quality of services, and exceptional overall business performance.The Quality Business Awards honour businesses that demonstrate excellence in their field each year. Winners are chosen based on factors such as their reputation, customer feedback, and overall performance within their industry.For over fifteen years, Rex's Place has been a leading dog daycare in Evanston, recognized for its high-quality services. Rex's Place owner, Kathy Lichtenstein, and her experienced team have created an excellent dog daycare and dog boarding center. Some of Ms. Lichtenstein's staff include managers Rodolfo Serno and Chloe Fonte, kennel manager Kira Beckley, dog trainer Hope Saidel, dog agility coaches in the Sports Arena James Bahr and Diane Sanders, and canine specialists Angelo, Antonio, Jeneen, Keino, Kree, Luis, and Markia. Every staff member treats every dog as lovingly as they would treat their own, in addition to being trained on dog behaviors and certified in Animal CPR and First Aid. Rex's Place has over 24,000 square feet of clean, safe, spacious indoor and outdoor play areas. Dogs are well looked after in this calming environment and they are happy to socialize and get exercise while away from their owners. Some of the many services provided at Rex's Place include: dog daycare; dog obedience, agility, and enrichment training; dog cage free boarding; and dog kennel boarding. Proudly serving Evanston and the surrounding communities, Rex's Place is dedicated to delivering excellent service and fostering meaningful connections within the community.When it came time to select this year’s recipient, Rex's Place stood out as a reputable dog daycare. Known for its skilled, caring, and friendly team, Rex's Place has earned a strong reputation within the Evanston community, with glowing reviews from countless satisfied dog owners. Below are just a few of the many positive testimonials from clients who were highly impressed by Rex's Place's communication and exceptional service:“My dog has separation anxiety and tends to be nervous around newer dogs and dislike rambunctious or rough dogs. I was struggling to find a doggy day care and boarding kennel in Chicago where I felt confident in the facility’s ability to handle my anxious dog. After speaking with Rex’s Place, I decided to give them a try, and I’m glad I did. They were willing and able to comfort my dog and patiently gave her time and space to adjust to daycare. Within a little time, she came out of her shell to explore and had a good day. I feel so confident leaving my pet with Rex’s that I’m happy to add a longer drive to my day (30 minutes each way) to ensure she’s with good people at a good place. Thank you Rex’s Place!"“Kathy and team are amazing and took our dog on short notice when our sitter canceled. They were so patient with Ballu and kept her busy with long walks, puzzles, and enrichment activities. They sent us photos and updates which reassured us that Ballu was in good hands! Thank you!!"“My dog Bama is LOVING Rex's Place. Bama is a 5-year-old 30-lb dog who thinks she's a really big dog and I know for a fact that she doesn't do well in daycares that put her in a small dog room. The last place Bama went to for daycare did put her in the small dog room despite my request and warning, and she was kicked out for being aggressive. I was really impressed by the intake form that Rex's Place has and was very honest in it about our past experience. I was concerned they wouldn't want to take Bama in but they didn't bat an eyelash. They have her in the big dog room and always tell me what a good dog she is. It is very clear that they treat each dog as an individual with their own personalities and quirks. AND she comes home tired and happy."“Our dog, Bianca, has been going to Rex’s for almost five years now, and she always seems to have a good time. On the mornings she’s going, we tell her it’s a “Rex day” and she immediately perks up and gets excited. When we arrive, she’s eager to get into the building, and at the end of the day she typically comes home exhausted, and sleeps like a baby. The staff at Rex’s clearly love dogs and work hard to make sure they have a fun experience, in a safe environment."The Rex's Place team consistently goes above and beyond to ensure outstanding pet care for every dog.The Quality Business Awards honour businesses that achieve an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. To qualify, a business must receive outstanding customer reviews across at least three different platforms. Companies with excellent reputations and consistent track records over multiple years, along with minimal complaints, are awarded high scores. Additionally, businesses that actively engage with and respond to customer feedback are highly regarded. Other key criteria include a commitment to integrity, community involvement, and proactive measures to reduce environmental impact. 