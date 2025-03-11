Submit Release
UNITAR Prosperity Alliance Chengdu Centre Launched to Advance Sustainable Development

Prosperity Alliance Chengdu will serve as a vital platform for knowledge-sharing between the region and the global community, offering diverse learning opportunities to enhance decision-making and promote sustainable growth. The centre will focus on equipping local stakeholders in Western China with the skills and expertise needed to drive innovation, strengthen regional capacities and contribute to sustainable economic progress.

Building on the success of other Prosperity Alliance centres launched in Beijing, Shanghai, and Wolverhampton (UK), Prosperity Alliance Chengdu will provide a range of high-quality training programmes and initiatives in frontier technologies, international exchanges and cooperation, trade and investment, youth empowerment, talent development for international organizations, entrepreneurship and inclusive leadership.

