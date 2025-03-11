DENVER, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced its 2025 examination priorities, highlighting “registrants providing crypto-asset-related services” as a key focus area. Against the backdrop of increasingly stringent cryptocurrency regulations, ELTFV Exchange has proactively established a global compliance framework and successfully obtained a compliance license issued by the SEC. This achievement positions ELTFV as one of the few cryptocurrency exchanges that fully comply with U.S. securities regulations. The certification ensures that ELTFV adheres to all requirements under the U.S. Securities Act when handling securities-based crypto assets.

In the cryptocurrency industry, regulatory compliance has become a critical benchmark for evaluating the core competitiveness of exchanges. By continuously optimizing its compliance processes, ELTFV has taken the lead in responding to the requirements of major global financial regulators. Not only has the platform secured SEC certification, but it is also committed to obtaining financial regulatory licenses in other countries and regions. The ELTFV team firmly believes that only compliance-based operations can earn the trust of users and recognition in global markets.

The acquisition of the SEC license signifies a major milestone in the compliance journey of ELTFV Exchange and reflects the platform dedication to user protection and asset security. ELTFV provides comprehensive safeguards for its users, including segregated fund storage, advanced multi-signature technology, and a 24/7 risk control system. These measures effectively reduce the risk of asset theft or loss, allowing users to trade with greater peace of mind.

ELTFV Exchange continuously enhances the user experience through ongoing platform technology optimizations. From a seamless trading interface to efficient customer support, the platform consistently prioritizes user needs. ELTFV supports trading for a wide range of mainstream cryptocurrencies and offers diversified products such as spot trading, futures trading, and options trading to meet the needs of various investors.

Amid the gradual shift of the cryptocurrency industry toward compliance, ELTFV Exchange has successfully obtained the U.S. SEC compliance license through its forward-looking strategic planning and solid technological foundation.ELTFV will continue adhering to the principles of compliance-based operations, providing users with safer, more efficient, and diversified trading services while driving the standardization and sustainable development of the cryptocurrency market.

