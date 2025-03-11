Konica Minolta Redefines Digital Print Excellence with AccurioPress C14010S and C12010S

Fifth Station for White Toner Plus Advancements in Automation Technology to Ease Skill Demand

Ramsey, NJ, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced the official launch of its next-generation AccurioPress C14010S and C12010S production presses. These innovative devices are designed to empower businesses with stunning print quality, exceptional speeds and unmatched versatility, enabling customers to unlock more possibilities in digital print.

The AccurioPress C14010S and C12010S deliver excellent performance, achieving print speeds of up to 140 pages per minute (ppm) and 120ppm, respectively. With support for white toner as a fifth color option on the S models, businesses can explore new creative avenues, such as eye-catching effects, further expanding offerings and enabling businesses to tap into new revenue streams. New Intelligent Media Sensors with six cutting-edge sensors are a gamechanger for automated print management by identifying paper type, weight and size instantly, ensuring optimal print settings every time without additional operator input. Supporting a broad range of media, from thin and thick paper (up to 450 g/m2) including envelopes, embossed paper, polyester and cut-sheet labels, these presses open doors to diverse applications.

“We continue to lead the industry in automation, and are using technology in new and exciting ways, improving how operators are using the products and addressing customer pain points such as the decrease in skilled workforce,” said Jason Dizzine, Vice President, Portfolio Management and Planning, Konica Minolta. “For customers looking to expand their application base and discover new areas of opportunity and profit, these newly enhanced models meet their demands for specialty print and enable greater creativity.”

Unrivalled flexibility and smart technology to meet customer demands

For larger and more demanding projects, the systems accommodate long sheets up to 51" (or 35.4" in duplex), providing unrivalled flexibility to meet customer demands. From banners to book covers to specialty items, the AccurioPress C14010S series helps customers rethink possibilities in production printing and gain additional opportunities for business growth.

Graphic arts customers such as PSPs, offset printers, digital printers and direct mailers will greatly benefit from the features of the AccurioPress C14010S and C12010S. The presses will also be advantageous for enterprise document printers such as central reprographic departments and in-plants.

Engineered for efficiency, Konica Minolta’s AccurioPress C14010S and C12010S streamline operations with advanced smart technology. Features such as the Intelligent Quality Optimizer Unit IQ-601, which includes a new inline spectrophotometer for precise color profiles, and Intelligent Media Sensors (IM-104 and IM-105) ensure consistent, high-quality output with minimum user intervention. The IM-105 measures the paper size of the substrates and detects even the slightest variations in paper cutting size. Together with the Intelligent Quality Optimizer IQ-601, the IM-105 automatically adjusts image positioning to eliminate front/back alignment errors ensuring professional quality and consistency with every print run. These tools help operators to work smarter, reduce manual adjustments for unattended, uninterrupted printing, and deliver flawless print results faster.

High-volume production with press uptime maximized

With other benefits including automatic print quality adjustments and Automatic Inspection Technology, as well as an intelligent design, press uptime is maximized.

The AccurioPress C14010S and C12010S series underpins Konica Minolta’s mission to support the digital transformation of its clients’ companies by sector and industry, predicting potential challenges and creating solutions together. This human-centric partnership approach helps customers streamline their businesses through fewer human touchpoints and higher productivity with tangible benefits including high-quality output with less waste.

Learn more about Konica Minolta’s AccurioPress C14010S and C12010S online.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey started more than 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company partners with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation through its expansive Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. 2025 marks Konica Minolta’s 20th anniversary in production print, for which it celebrates "20 Years of Excellence, Innovation and Impact,” and continues to lead the way in digital commercial printing. This year also commemorates 20 years of Konica Minolta’s bizhub brand. Over the past two decades, the bizhub series has revolutionized office technology and redefined how businesses operate. It has continuously evolved to meet the needs of modern workplaces, fueled by advances in technology and a commitment to innovation. Konica Minolta is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2025 America's Best Large Employers list, included on CRN’s MSP 500 list numerous times; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for eighteen consecutive years and presented with Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2025 and 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub One i-Series. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow it on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Attachment

Maggie Grande Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. 551-500-2659 PR@kmbs.konicaminolta.us

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.