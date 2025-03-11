Jsquare secures $50M to launch ‘Pioneer Fund,’ cementing its position within Asia

The new fund will support emerging areas of Web3, including real-world assets (RWAs), PayFi, and consumer apps, offering financial backing in addition to assistance across marketing, design, and growth strategies.

Singapore, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jsquare , a research and tech-focused investment firm specializing in blockchain and Web3 technology, announces the launch of its latest venture: the Jsquare Pioneer Fund. With $50M in capital already raised, including its first investment in the startup, MinionLabs , the fund will primarily target emerging areas, such as real-world assets (RWAs), DeFi, PayFi, and consumer apps. By focusing on these key sectors, Jsquare Pioneer Fund seeks to drive progress across the industry and support innovations in rising areas in Web3.

After years of anti-crypto policies, President Trump and his administration are now shifting toward a more supportive stance, leading traditional players to become more receptive to digital assets. In particular, sectors like RWAs have seen substantial maturation, surpassing $176 billion in 2024. A strong indicator of this growth is the rising institutional interest, with major financial players like Standard Chartered and Boston Consulting Group engaging with RWAs, highlighting a shift toward mainstream adoption.

Jsquare’s vision for the Pioneer Fund goes beyond financial investment, offering hands-on, strategic guidance to its portfolio companies. Through regular meetings and ongoing collaboration, the fund will work closely with its partners to address challenges, unlocking opportunities across product development, tokenomics design, marketing, and growth strategy. With its established network of over 30 global media partners, and relationships across more than 20 top-tier exchange platforms, the Pioneer Fund is well-positioned to offer valuable resources to help its portfolio companies succeed.

Based in Asia, Jsquare’s new fund works to bridge the gap between the East and West, aiming to forge strategic partnerships across the United States, UAE, Japan, Korea, and the ASEAN bloc. The fund is led by Joanna Liang, founding partner of Jsquare, who brings extensive experience in Venture Captial from her role as CIO at DFG, a global Venture Capital firm specializing in Web3. James Wo, the CEO and Founder of DFG, will join Pioneer Fund as a venture partner.

“The launch of Jsquare’s Pioneer Fund is a milestone for our journey of fostering growth across the entire blockchain ecosystem,” says Joanna Liang, Founding Partner of Jsquare. “We are excited to work with projects in high-potential sectors like RWAs and consumer apps, as we see these areas as significant opportunities for growth. Our commitment is more than providing the capital to these projects, as we strive to offer guidance and use our global network and connections to help projects become industry leaders.”

About Jsquare:

Jsquare is a research and tech-driven investment firm focused on facilitating blockchain mass adoption, and empowering future Alpha in Web3. Jsquare’s team has deep expertise in the industry and close partnerships with top tier exchanges, launchpads, VCs, guilds, KOLs, etc. The company is focused on offering post-investment services and leveraging its resources to empower its investment portfolio. Jsquare is currently self-funded with AUM of over $150M. The company manages a portfolio of 60 companies in 20+ countries, and includes CeFi (CoinList, 3iQ, FV Bank), GameFi/NFT (Pudgy Penguins, Big Time, Apeiron), Infra/Tooling (Shardeum, Oasys, Pocket, Render), among others.

Angela Tong 15 Beach Rd, Singapore 189677 +8613701374866 angela.tong@jsquare.co

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.