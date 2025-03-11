DMC Global Issues Annual Letter to Stakeholders

BROOMFIELD, Colo., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMC Global Inc. (Nasdaq: BOOM) today published its Annual Letter to Stakeholders from Executive Chairman and Interim President and CEO James O’Leary. The letter is available HERE , or under the “Company Info” tab on the INVESTORS page of DMC’s website.

DMC Global is an owner and operator of innovative, asset-light manufacturing businesses that provide unique, highly engineered products and differentiated solutions. DMC’s businesses have established leadership positions in their respective markets and consist of: Arcadia, a leading supplier of architectural building products; DynaEnergetics, which serves the global energy industry; and NobelClad, which addresses the global industrial infrastructure and transportation sectors. Based in Broomfield, Colorado, DMC trades on Nasdaq under the symbol “BOOM.” For more information, visit: http://www.dmcglobal.com/ .

