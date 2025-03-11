Freeman Acquires Tag Digital Enhancing mdg’s Digital Marketing Expertise and Global Reach

Dallas, TX, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeman, the global leader in events, announced today its acquisition of Tag Digital, a full-service digital marketing agency specializing in innovative solutions for event organizers in EMEA, APAC, and North America. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Following the acquisition, Tag will combine its services with mdg, a Freeman company, enhancing mdg’s digital marketing capabilities to better serve show organizers and associations while positioning it for growth in new markets. Tag, known for its advanced digital marketing strategies, has supported a diverse portfolio of global trade shows, professional associations, and large-scale conferences across the globe.

“With millennials and Gen Z increasingly shaping the workforce, digital marketing is more critical than ever as the first channel these generations turn to for information and inspiration – both in their personal and professional lives,” said Janet Dell, Freeman CEO. “By combining best-in-class digital marketing capabilities and leveraging AI-driven tools, mdg is positioned as the go-to agency for strategies that engage today’s attendees while setting events up for sustained growth.”

The acquisition of Tag reflects Freeman’s commitment to delivering customer-focused solutions for event organizers. Tag’s expertise and investments in AI technology will enhance mdg’s digital offerings, making them more efficient, cost-effective, and impactful for clients worldwide.

"Tag’s innovative digital marketing expertise is the perfect complement to mdg’s strategy and integrated marketing offerings, enhancing our ability to deliver impactful strategies and expand into key global markets like EMEA and APAC," said Kimberly Hardcastle, President of mdg. "This will strengthen mdg’s position as a leader in marketing innovation, ensuring we continue to meet the evolving needs of our clients while driving future growth."

“Over the past several months, we’ve worked closely with mdg and have been consistently impressed by our shared values, collaborative spirit, and commitment to delivering exceptional results for clients,” said Laura Davidson, Tag CEO. “We’re excited to embark on this next chapter together.”

About Freeman

Freeman is a global leader in events, on a mission to redefine live for a new era. With a data-driven approach and the industry’s largest network of experts, Freeman’s insights shape exhibitions, exhibits, and events that drive audiences to action. The integrated full-service solutions leverage a 97-year legacy in event management as well as new technologies to deliver moments that matter. For more information, please visit https://www.freeman.com/.

About mdg, a Freeman Company

mdg, A Freeman Company is a strategy-driven agency with a 48-year track record of delivering results for event and association clients. Made up of marketing researchers and data analysts, digital and interactive media experts and a robust creative team, the 95-person agency helps clients seize new growth opportunities, reinvent themselves, inject more humanity into their brands, broaden their content strategies, unite their communities, embrace data-driven digital campaigns and more – all in the name of increased attendance, membership, engagement and/or revenue. For more information, please visit https://www.mdg.agency/.

About Tag Digital

Tag Digital is a leading digital marketing agency, specifically focused on the event industry. Tag’s expertise lies in developing bespoke campaigns designed to succeed. With a team of industry professionals, Tag uses a combination of data and technology to help clients navigate the challenging paid advertising arena, reduce cost per registration, build data and improve ROI.

