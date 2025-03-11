Woodstock Sterile Solutions Invests $8 million in New Automated, High-Speed, State-of-the-Art, Bottle Packaging Line

Investment Reinforces Woodstock’s Commitment to Growth and Operating Efficiency

WOODSTOCK, Ill., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodstock Sterile Solutions, a leading blow-fill-seal (BFS) contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), is expanding its BFS capabilities by investing $8 million in a new automated, high-speed bottle packaging line at its facility in Woodstock, Illinois.

The company is enhancing its offering at the right time, as the market for BFS technology is forecast to grow over the next decade. According to Future Market Insights, the BFS market was valued at an estimated $3.1 billion in 2024, and they predict that the market will grow to $5.26 billion by 2034, representing a 5.1% compound annual growth rate (CAGR).1

“There is currently a lack of CDMO capacity for BFS manufacturing in the United States,” says Nick Buschur, CEO of Woodstock Sterile Solutions. “This limited access is creating challenges for drug manufacturers, as rising production costs and supply chain inefficiencies hinder their ability to obtain domestically supplied, yet affordable BFS manufacturing services. Our investment will help to address this gap as we offer more cost-effective manufacturing and packaging solutions to current and future customers.”

The new, high-speed, state-of-the-art bottle packaging line will enhance production efficiency, introducing new capabilities that will allow Woodstock Sterile Solutions to package bottles with inline serialization, at a rate of 250-300 ppm. The new Serpa line is capable of running 5 mL and 10 mL oval and round multidose bottles. Once completed, this investment will add an incremental packaging capacity of approximately 85 million units, supported by our 24/7 operations.

Using Woodstock’s proven BFS technology, primary containers are formed, aseptically filled, and sealed in a matter of seconds through a continuous automated process. This system provides a high-level of sterility assurance and reduces contamination. In addition, Woodstock’s BFS technology allows for customized container design, accommodating a broad range of finished product types. Woodstock Sterile Solutions has delivered BFS solutions for its customers for more than 55 years covering a wide range of applications including respiratory, ophthalmic, topicals, biologics, oral liquids, pediatrics, diagnostics, and others.

Woodstock Sterile Solutions expects the new bottle packaging line to be installed in 2025 and can begin packaging in the first quarter of 2026.

“We recognize the cost and domestic supply challenges facing the industry and we are dedicated to providing solutions that address our customers’ needs. This investment enhances our operational efficiency, improves cycle times, and builds on our capacity. As a US-based, pure CDMO, we remain committed to our core focus of delivering high quality, flexible BFS solutions,” says Buschur.

To learn more about Woodstock Sterile Solutions, visit https://woodstocksterilesolutions.com. To discuss how we can support your BFS manufacturing needs, meet with our team at DCAT Week, March 17-20, 2025, in New York City.

About Woodstock Sterile Solutions

For more than 55 years, Woodstock Sterile Solutions has been recognized as a leading Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO). We develop and supply BFS products for pharmaceutical and healthcare companies, providing best-in-class sterile development manufacturing solutions across a broad – and growing – range of applications, including diagnostic, respiratory, ophthalmic, topical, otic, and oral. As a highly focused organization, our expertise and commitment to innovation allow us to reduce development times and efficiently support our customers’ ability to deliver products to market. At Woodstock Sterile Solutions, we see a patient, family member or friend in every product we make, and our goal is to be the best development and commercial partner in the industry, delivering life-enhancing molecules from the benchtop to the patient.

1Future Market Insights. "Blow Fill Seal Technology Market Outlook from 2024 to 2034." Accessed February 19, 2025. https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/blow-fill-seal-technology-market

