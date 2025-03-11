BitMart to Showcase Innovation at Paris Blockchain Week Booth #67 and Host Exclusive Seine & Crypto Connect Afterparty

Mahe, Seychelles , March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitMart, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, is making a significant impact at Paris Blockchain Week 2025, one of the most influential blockchain and Web3 events in Europe. As an exhibitor at Booth #67, BitMart will showcase its latest innovations, cutting-edge trading solutions, and opportunities shaping the future of digital assets.

To mark its presence, BitMart is also hosting Seine & Crypto Connect, an exclusive afterparty in partnership with MetaEra and other esteemed co-hosts. Taking place on April 8, 2025, from 7 PM to 11 PM CET at Les Jardins du Pont Neuf, the event will bring together blockchain leaders, investors, and innovators for an evening of strategic networking, insightful discussions, and high-level collaborations.

“At BitMart, we are committed to driving global crypto adoption and fostering innovation within the Web3 space,” said Rob Rankin, VP of Marketing. “Paris Blockchain Week is a premier platform to engage with industry pioneers, and Seine & Crypto Connect provides the perfect setting to build meaningful connections that will shape the future of blockchain.”

What to Expect at Seine & Crypto Connect

Exclusive Parisian Venue – A private waterfront reception in the heart of Paris, offering an elegant backdrop for networking.

– A private waterfront reception in the heart of Paris, offering an elegant backdrop for networking. Curated Networking – Engage with top investors, founders, and thought leaders in Web3, DeFi, and blockchain technology.

– Engage with top investors, founders, and thought leaders in Web3, DeFi, and blockchain technology. Gourmet Cuisine & Fine Wine – Enjoy a selection of premium wines, signature cocktails, and refined hors d'oeuvres.

– Enjoy a selection of premium wines, signature cocktails, and refined hors d'oeuvres. Live Entertainment – A vibrant atmosphere with a live DJ and immersive lighting, setting the stage for an unforgettable evening.

Meet BitMart at Paris Blockchain Week – Booth #67

Throughout the conference, attendees can visit Booth #67 to explore BitMart’s latest developments in trading technology, security enhancements, and emerging market opportunities. Exclusive BitMart merchandise will also be available for visitors.

To join Seine & Crypto Connect, attendees must RSVP in advance at https://lu.ma/a97zotmk. Due to high demand, space is limited, and confirmation will be required for entry. For sponsorship inquiries, please contact marketing@bitmart.com.

BitMart looks forward to connecting with industry leaders, innovators, and blockchain enthusiasts at Paris Blockchain Week 2025. Whether at Booth #67 or Seine & Crypto Connect, this is an opportunity to engage in insightful discussions, explore cutting-edge advancements, and be part of the future of digital assets.

About BitMart

BitMart is the premier global digital asset trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko, it currently offers 1,700+ trading pairs with competitive trading fees. Constantly evolving and growing, BitMart is interested in crypto’s potential to drive innovation and promote financial inclusion. To learn more about BitMart, visit their Website, follow their X (Twitter), or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

Chenkai Ni chenkai.ni (at) bitmart.com

