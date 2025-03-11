Titan.ium Platform Collaborates with Nokia to Protect Users from Potential Nuisance Calls

One of the world’s leading operators in India delivers advanced telecom security to customers

LOWELL, Mass., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan.ium Platform in collaboration with Nokia, along with a Tier 1 network operator in India, have introduced technology that provides users with a visual notification ( Calling Name Presentation - CNAP ) of potential unsolicited nuisance calls.

The technology integrates the industry-leading Titan.ium Signaling Firewall with Nokia ’s Session Border Controllers (SBCs), and the Tier 1 operator’s nuisance call database to deliver industry-leading telecom security and significantly reduce the inconvenience of unsolicited calls.

“This collaborative initiative – the first of its kind in India – shows the world what is possible to stay ahead of evolving threats, along with nuisance calls,” said Bruno Lacoste, CEO, Titan.ium Platform. “Further, this underscores our company’s commitment to providing operators with the most advanced defense mechanisms available while ensuring resilience, reliability and integrity of their networks.”

The collaboration between Titan.ium and Nokia provides the first integrated solution of its kind for Tier 1 operators in India. By bringing together the strengths of both companies, the solution enables unparalleled protection against nuisance calls, ensuring a smoother, more secure communication experience for end users.

“We’re pleased to be the first supplier – along with our partner Titan.ium Platform – in India helping network operators build a more resilient network that advances telecom security and significantly reduces the inconvenience of nuisance calls to end users,” said Arvind Khurana, head of cloud and network services for India, at Nokia. “As regulatory requirements in India and around the world continue to mount in security and other telco domains, Nokia solutions are providing our customers with the capabilities they require to detect and respond to threats in real-time, and strengthen their network operations.”

“At Titan.ium Platform, we believe that security should be proactive, not reactive. This collaboration with Nokia is a testament to our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that enhance telecom security while improving the user experience,” said Deboshree Sarkar, head of marketing, Titan.ium Platform. “By combining our advanced Signaling Firewall with Nokia’s SBC technology, we are helping operators tackle nuisance calls head-on, ensuring that their networks remain resilient, compliant, and trusted by millions of users."

Key features of the technology collaboration include:

Visual Calling Name notifications to end users, allowing them to assess incoming calls;

to end users, allowing them to assess incoming calls; Operator-defined nuisance call database to flag and prevent known nuisance numbers;

to flag and prevent known nuisance numbers; Advanced signaling security through Titan.ium’s Signaling Firewall to ensure network resilience and integrity.



The integration of Titan.ium’s Signaling Firewall with Nokia’s SBC solution offers protection for telecom networks in India, facilitating secure communication by eliminating fraudulent or unwanted interactions. This collaboration combines Titanium’s expertise in signaling protection with Nokia’s proven SBC technology, addressing regulatory demands and ensuring operators are equipped with the most advanced defense mechanisms available.

The technology can be used by other mobile network operators (MNOs), communications service providers (CSPs), and IPX carriers to offer their customers an enhanced layer of protection against nuisance and fraudulent calls.

For more information about Titan.ium Platform’s Signaling Firewall and its integration with Nokia’s SBC solution, please visit https://titaniumplatform.com/signaling-firewall .

About Titan.ium Platform

Titan.ium Platform is a leader in signaling, routing, subscriber data management, and security software and services. Our solutions, which are deployed in more than 80 countries by over 180 companies, including eight of the world’s top 10 communications service providers, are a testament to our industry leadership. Titan.ium supports any network, domain, signaling protocol, and infrastructure with advanced routing capabilities and a unified end-user experience. For more information, please visit https://titaniumplatform.com .

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

