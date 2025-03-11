HealthEquity Community Foundation Announces First Grant Recipients and Opens Next Funding Cycle

Charitable non-profits nationwide receive grants to advance healthcare, financial literacy, mental health, and basic human needs; Applicants encouraged to apply for next round of funding

DRAPER, Utah, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The HealthEquity Community Foundation today announced the first recipients of grants from their inaugural grant cycle, and the application timeline for their next grant cycle. This marks a significant step forward in the Foundation’s aim of advancing its mission to support healthcare, financial literacy, mental health, and basic human needs in communities nationwide.

The HealthEquity Community Foundation’s next grant application cycle is now open. Grant submissions will be accepted through March 31. Eligible 501(c)(3) charitable organizations are encouraged to apply for funding to further their mission to support their own communities in the HealthEquity Community Foundation’s focus areas.

"We are inspired by the remarkable organizations dedicated to making a difference in their communities," said Dale Miller, president of the HealthEquity Community Foundation. "These grants are our first, tangible step as an organization to support real solutions that address critical needs around the country — from healthcare access to financial literacy and basic human needs."

After receiving many compelling applications, the Foundation has selected charitable non-profit organizations that are closely aligned with the Foundation’s mission and goals.

The 2024 grant recipients include:

More than $40,000 in grants have been awarded during this first round of giving to support charitable non-profit organizations in one or more of the following focus areas:

Health & Medicine : Addressing healthcare inequities and improving access to care for under-resourced communities.

: Addressing healthcare inequities and improving access to care for under-resourced communities. Financial Education and Literacy : Empowering individuals through financial literacy programs to enhance long-term financial wellness.

: Empowering individuals through financial literacy programs to enhance long-term financial wellness. Mental Health & Crisis Support : Expanding access to mental health services and crisis intervention initiatives.

: Expanding access to mental health services and crisis intervention initiatives. Basic Human Needs: Providing essential resources such as food, housing, and safety measures for vulnerable populations.

"At Soldiers' Angels, we are committed to ensuring that Veterans receive the critical assistance they need—whether it’s access to food, transportation to medical appointments, or essential services for those experiencing homelessness," said President and CEO of Soldiers' Angels, Amy Palmer. "This generous grant from HealthEquity Community will be instrumental in expanding our efforts and reaching even more Veterans in need. With their support, we can continue to stand by those who have served our country, providing the resources and care they deserve."

Many of these first-round grant recipients are also signature partners of the HealthEquity Purple with Purpose volunteer program, which provides opportunities for HealthEquity teammates to engage in in-person volunteer efforts, further deepening the company’s commitment to hands-on community involvement.

For more information on application details, and upcoming funding opportunities, please visit HealthEquity.com/community-foundation, or contact HCF@healthequity.com.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity and its subsidiaries administer HSAs and various other consumer-directed benefits for over 17 million accounts, working in close partnership with employers, benefits advisors, and health and retirement plan providers who share our unwavering commitment to our mission of saving and improving lives by empowering healthcare consumers. Through cutting-edge solutions, innovation, and a relentless focus on improving health outcomes, we empower individuals to take control of their healthcare journey while ultimately enhancing their overall well-being. Learn more about our “Purple service” and approach at www.healthequity.com .

Media Contact

Amy Cerny

acerny@healthequity.com

For the latest HealthEquity news visit our newsroom at https://www.healthequity.com/newsroom

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.