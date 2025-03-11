Saga Communications, Inc. Reports 4th Quarter and Year-End 2024 Results

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saga Communications, Inc. (Nasdaq - SGA) (the “Company,” “Saga,” “we,” or “our”) today reported that net revenue decreased 1.3% to $28.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 compared to $29.1 million for the same period last year. Station operating expense increased 4.1% for the quarter to $24.3 million compared to the same period last year. For the quarter, operating income was $984 thousand compared to $2.8 million for the same quarter last year and station operating income (a non-GAAP financial measure) decreased 17.2% to $5.9 million. Capital expenditures were $600 thousand for the quarter compared to $1.0 million for the same period last year. We had net income of $1.3 million for the quarter compared to net income of $2.5 million for the fourth quarter last year. Diluted earnings per share were $0.20 in the fourth quarter of 2024.

On a same station basis for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 net revenue decreased 3.9% to $28.0 million and station operating expense increased 0.7% to $23.5 million. Operating income decreased 63.0% to $1.0 million.

Net revenue decreased 2.2% to $110.3 million for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024 compared to $112.8 million for the same period last year. Station operating expense increased 4.5% for the twelve-month period to $94.3 million compared to the same period last year. For the twelve-month period, operating income was $2.4 million compared to $11.5 million and station operating income (a non-GAAP financial measure) decreased 23.1% to $21.1 million. Capital expenditures for the twelve-months were $3.8 million compared to $4.4 million for the same period last year. Net income was $3.5 million for the twelve-month period compared to $9.5 million for the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share were $0.55 in the twelve-months of 2024.

On a same station basis for the year ended December 31, 2024 net revenue decreased 3.7% to $108.6 million from last year and station operating expense increased 2.5% to $92.5 million. Operating income decreased 78.4% to $2.5 million.

The Company paid a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share on December 13, 2024 and subsequent to the end of the year paid an additional quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share on March 7, 2025. The aggregate amount of each quarterly dividend was approximately $1.6 million. To date Saga has paid over $137 million in dividends to shareholders since the first special dividend was paid in 2012. The Company intends to pay regular quarterly cash dividends in the future.

The Company’s balance sheet reflects $27.8 million in cash and short-term investments as of December 31, 2024 and $27.3 million as of March 10, 2025. The Company expects to spend approximately $4.0 – $4.5 million for capital expenditures during 2025.

Saga’s 2024 Fourth Quarter and Year-End conference call will be held on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. The dial-in number for the call is (973) 528-0008. Enter conference code 424193. A recording and transcript of the call will be posted to the Company’s website as soon as it is available after the call.

The Company requests that all parties that have a question that they would like to submit to the Company please email the inquiry by 10:00 a.m. on March 11, 2025 to SagaIR@sagacom.com. The Company will discuss, during the limited period of the conference call, those inquiries it deems of general relevance and interest. Only inquiries made in compliance with the foregoing directions will be discussed during the call.

Saga utilizes certain financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) to assess its financial performance. The attached Selected Supplemental Financial Data tables disclose “actual”, “same station”, and “proforma” financial information as well as the Company’s reconciliation of non-GAAP measures: GAAP operating income to station operating income, GAAP net income to trailing twelve-month consolidated EBITDA and actual operating results to same station operating results as well as other financial data. The actual financial information reflects our historical financial results and include the results of operations for stations that we did not own for the entire comparable period. The same station financial information reflects only the results of operations for stations that we owned for the entire comparable period. The proforma financial information assume all acquisitions in 2024 occurred as of January 1, 2023. Such non-GAAP measures include same station financial information, pro forma financial information, station operating income, trailing 12-month consolidated EBITDA, and leverage ratio. These non-GAAP measures are generally recognized by the broadcasting industry as measures of performance and are used by Saga to assess its financial performance including, but not limited to, evaluating individual station and market-level performance, evaluating overall operations, as a primary measure for incentive-based compensation of executives and other members of management and as a measure of financial position. Saga’s management believes these non-GAAP measures are used by analysts who report on the industry and by investors to provide meaningful comparisons between broadcasting groups, as well as an indicator of their market value. These measures are not measures of liquidity or of performance in accordance with GAAP and should be viewed as a supplement to and not as a substitute for the results of operations presented on a GAAP basis including net operating revenue, operating income, and net income. Reconciliations for all the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are attached in the Selected Supplemental Financial Data tables.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Words such as “will,” “may,” “believes,” “intends,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “guidance,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The material risks facing our business are described in the reports Saga periodically files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, in particular, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K. Readers should note that forward-looking statements may be impacted by several factors, including global, national, and local economic changes and changes in the radio broadcast industry in general as well as Saga’s actual performance. Actual results may vary materially from those described herein and Saga undertakes no obligation to update any information contained herein that constitutes a forward-looking statement.

Saga is a media company whose business is devoted to acquiring, developing and operating broadcast properties with a focus on providing opportunities complimentary to our core radio business including digital, e-commerce, local on-line news services and non-traditional revenue initiatives. Saga owns or operates broadcast properties in 28 markets, including 82 FM and 31 AM radio stations and 79 metro signals. For additional information, contact us at (313) 886-7070 or visit our website at www.sagacom.com.

Contact:

Samuel D. Bush

(313) 886-7070

Saga Communications, Inc.

Selected Consolidated Financial Data

For the Three and Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2024 and 2023

(amounts in 000’s except per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating Results Net operating revenue $ 28,770 $ 29,145 $ 110,294 $ 112,773 Station operating expense 24,297 23,329 94,280 90,199 Corporate general and administrative 3,467 3,026 12,611 10,966 Other operating expense (income), net 22 (5 ) 1,048 120 Operating income 984 2,795 2,355 11,488 Interest expense 113 43 348 173 Interest income (238 ) (414 ) (1,047 ) (1,441 ) Other income, net (305 ) — (1,516 ) (119 ) Income before income tax expense 1,414 3,166 4,570 12,875 Income tax expense (benefit) Current 510 970 1,225 2,990 Deferred (365 ) (305 ) (115 ) 385 145 665 1,110 3,375 Net income $ 1,269 $ 2,501 $ 3,460 $ 9,500 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.20 $ 0.40 $ 0.55 $ 1.55 Diluted $ 0.20 $ 0.40 $ 0.55 $ 1.55 Weighted average common shares 6,089 6,030 6,075 6,045 Weighted average common and common equivalent shares 6,089 6,030 6,075 6,045





December 31, 2024 2023 Balance Sheet Data Working capital $ 30,528 $ 32,615 Net fixed assets $ 51,907 $ 51,405 Net intangible assets and other assets $ 122,732 $ 120,164 Total assets $ 221,725 $ 232,213 Long-term debt $ 5,000 $ — Stockholders' equity $ 165,922 $ 170,549





Saga Communications, Inc.

Selected Consolidated Financial Data

For the Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2024 and 2023

(amounts in 000’s except per share data)

(Unaudited) Years Ended December 31, 2024 2023 (In thousands) Statement of Cash Flows Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 3,460 $ 9,500 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,283 5,055 Deferred income tax (benefit) expense (115 ) 385 Amortization of deferred costs 36 36 Compensation expense related to restricted stock awards 1,950 1,116 Loss on sale of assets, net 1,048 120 (Gain) on insurance claims (383 ) — Other (gain), net (1,133 ) (119 ) Barter (revenue) expense, net 89 50 Deferred and other compensation (230 ) (100 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of business acquisition: Decrease (increase) in receivables and prepaid expenses 2,246 (1,303 ) Increase in accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities 1,521 639 Total adjustments 10,312 5,879 Net cash provided by operating activities 13,772 15,379 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of short-term investments (19,660 ) (20,728 ) Redemption of short-term investments 20,728 20,723 Acquisition of property and equipment (Capital Expenditures) (3,767 ) (4,356 ) Acquisition of broadcast properties (5,711 ) — Proceeds from sale and disposal of assets 203 1,747 Proceeds from redemption of investments and other 1,526 — Other investing activities (3 ) 117 Net cash used in investing activities (6,684 ) (2,497 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from long-term debt 5,000 — Cash dividends paid (22,520 ) (19,875 ) Purchase of treasury shares (290 ) (227 ) Net cash used in financing activities (17,810 ) (20,102 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (10,722 ) (7,220 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 29,582 36,802 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 18,860 $ 29,582







Saga Communications, Inc.

Selected Supplemental Financial Data

For the Three Months Ended

December 31, 2024 and 2023

(amounts in 000’s, except per share data)

(Unaudited) Actual Same Station (1) Pro Forma (2) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating Results Net operating revenue $ 28,770 $ 29,145 $ 28,006 $ 29,145 $ 28,770 $ 30,060 Station operating expense 24,297 23,329 23,484 23,329 24,297 24,001 Corporate general and administrative 3,467 3,026 3,467 3,026 3,467 3,026 Other operating expense (income), net 22 (5 ) 22 (5 ) 22 (5 ) Operating income 984 2,795 $ 1,033 $ 2,795 984 3,038 Interest expense 113 43 113 122 Interest income (238 ) (414 ) (238 ) (414 ) Other income, net (305 ) — (305 ) — Income before income tax expense 1,414 3,166 1,414 3,330 Income tax expense (benefit) Current 510 970 510 990 Deferred (365 ) (305 ) (365 ) (302 ) 145 665 145 688 Net income $ 1,269 $ 2,501 $ 1,269 $ 2,642 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.20 $ 0.40 $ 0.20 $ 0.43 Diluted $ 0.20 $ 0.40 $ 0.20 $ 0.43 Weighted average common shares 6,089 6,030 6,089 6,030 Weighted average common and common equivalent shares 6,089 6,030 6,089 6,030 Actual Same Station (1) Pro Forma (2) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Depreciation and amortization by segment Radio Stations $ 1,380 $ 1,255 $ 1,231 $ 1,254 $ 1,380 $ 1,315 Corporate 56 63 56 63 56 63 $ 1,436 $ 1,318 $ 1,287 $ 1,317 $ 1,436 $ 1,378 _________________________ (1) Same station includes only the results of stations we owned and operated for the entire comparable period. (2) Pro Forma results assume all acquisitions in 2024 occurred as of January 1, 2023.





Saga Communications, Inc.

Selected Supplemental Financial Data

For the Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2024 and 2023

(amounts in 000’s, except per share data)

(Unaudited) Actual Same Station (1) Pro Forma (2) Twelve Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating Results Net operating revenue $ 110,294 $ 112,773 $ 108,598 $ 112,773 $ 111,462 $ 116,033 Station operating expense 94,280 90,199 92,461 90,199 95,424 92,957 Corporate general and administrative 12,611 10,966 12,611 10,966 12,611 10,966 Other operating expense (income), net 1,048 120 1,046 120 1,048 120 Operating income 2,355 11,488 $ 2,480 $ 11,488 2,379 11,990 Interest expense 348 173 479 488 Interest income (1,047 ) (1,441 ) (1,047 ) (1,441 ) Other income, net (1,516 ) (119 ) (1,516 ) (119 ) Income before income tax expense 4,570 12,875 4,463 13,062 Income tax expense (benefit) Current 1,225 2,990 1,200 3,015 Deferred (115 ) 385 (119 ) 389 1,110 3,375 1,081 3,404 Net income $ 3,460 $ 9,500 $ 3,382 $ 9,658 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.55 $ 1.55 $ 0.54 $ 1.57 Diluted $ 0.55 $ 1.55 $ 0.54 $ 1.57 Weighted average common shares 6,075 6,045 6,075 6,045 Weighted average common and common equivalent shares 6,075 6,045 6,075 6,045 Actual Same Station (1) Pro Forma (2) Twelve Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Depreciation and amortization by segment Radio Stations $ 5,070 $ 4,854 $ 4,736 $ 4,854 $ 5,299 $ 5,326 Corporate 213 201 213 201 213 201 $ 5,283 $ 5,055 $ 4,949 $ 5,055 $ 5,512 $ 5,527 _________________________ (1) Same station includes only the results of stations we owned and operated for the entire comparable period. (2) Pro Forma results assume all acquisitions in 2024 occurred as of January 1, 2023.





Saga Communications, Inc.

Selected Supplemental Financial Data

For the Three and Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2024 and 2023

(amounts in 000’s)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Reconciliation of GAAP operating income to station operating income (a non-GAAP financial measure) Operating income $ 984 $ 2,795 $ 2,355 $ 11,488 Plus: Corporate general and administrative 3,467 3,026 12,611 10,966 Other operating expense (income), net 22 (5 ) 1,048 120 Station depreciation and amortization 1,380 1,255 5,070 4,854 Station operating income $ 5,853 $ 7,071 $ 21,084 $ 27,428 Other financial data Depreciation and amortization: Radio Stations $ 1,380 $ 1,255 $ 5,070 $ 4,854 Corporate $ 56 $ 63 $ 213 $ 201 Compensation expense related to restricted stock awards $ 503 $ 373 $ 1,950 (1) $ 1,116 (1) Other operating expense, net (2) $ 22 $ (5 ) $ 1,048 $ 120 Other income, net (2) $ (305 ) $ - $ (1,516 ) $ (119 ) Deferred income tax expense (2) $ (365 ) $ (305 ) $ (115 ) $ 385 Acquisition of property and equipment (Capital Expenditures) $ 568 $ 959 $ 3,767 (1) $ 4,356 (1) _________________________ (1) As presented in the Statement of Cash Flows in the Selected Consolidated Financial Data tables (2) As presented in the Operating Results in the Selected Consolidated Financial Data tables





Saga Communications, Inc.

Selected Supplemental Financial Data

Years Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023

(amounts in 000's)

(Unaudited) Adjusted 12 Months Ended Add: 12 Months Ended 12 Months Ended December 31, Pro Forma December 31, December 31, 2024 Acquisitions (2) 2024 2023 Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to trailing 12 Month Consolidated Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") (a non-GAAP financial measure) (1) Net income $ 3,460 $ (78 ) $ 3,382 $ 9,500 Exclusions: Gain (loss) on sale of assets, net (1,048 ) — (1,048 ) (120 ) Other income, net 2,474 — 2,474 1,510 Total exclusions 1,426 — 1,426 1,390 Consolidated adjusted net income (1) 2,034 (78 ) 1,956 8,110 Plus: Interest expense 348 131 479 173 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,110 (29 ) 1,081 3,375 Depreciation & amortization expense 5,283 229 5,512 5,055 Non-cash compensation 1,950 — 1,950 1,116 Trailing twelve month consolidated EBITDA (1) $ 10,725 $ 253 $ 10,978 $ 17,829 Total long-term debt, including current maturities $ 5,000 $ — Divided by trailing twelve month consolidated EBITDA (1) 10,978 17,829 Leverage ratio 0.46 — _________________________ (1) As defined in the Company's credit facility. (2) Trailing Twelve Month Adjustment.





Saga Communications, Inc.

Selected Supplemental Financial Data

For the Three and Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2024 and 2023

(amounts in 000’s)

(Unaudited) Reconciliation of Actual Information to Same Station Operating Income Adjustments Adjustments Actual For Acquisitions Same Station Actual For Acquisitions Same Station Three Months and Dispositions Three Months Three Months and Dispositions Three Months Ended Not Included in Ended Ended Not Included in Ended December 31, Entire Comparable December 31, December 31, Entire Comparable December 31, 2024 Period 2024 2023 Period 2023 Net operating revenue $ 28,770 $ (764 ) $ 28,006 $ 29,145 $ - $ 29,145 Station operating expense 24,297 (813 ) 23,484 23,329 - 23,329 Corporate general and administrative 3,467 - 3,467 3,026 - 3,026 Other operating expense (income), net 22 - 22 (5 ) - (5 ) Operating income $ 984 $ 49 $ 1,033 $ 2,795 $ - $ 2,795 Adjustments Adjustments Actual For Acquisitions Same Station Actual For Acquisitions Same Station Twelve Months and Dispositions Twelve Months Twelve Months and Dispositions Twelve Months Ended Not Included in Ended Ended Not Included in Ended December 31, Entire Comparable December 31, December 31, Entire Comparable December 31, 2024 Period 2024 2023 Period 2023 Net operating revenue $ 110,294 $ (1,696 ) $ 108,598 $ 112,773 $ - $ 112,773 Station operating expense 94,280 (1,819 ) 92,461 90,199 - 90,199 Corporate general and administrative 12,611 - 12,611 10,966 - 10,966 Other operating expense (income), net 1,048 (2 ) 1,046 120 - 120 Operating income $ 2,355 $ 125 $ 2,480 $ 11,488 $ - $ 11,488

