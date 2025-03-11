Submit Release
Saga Communications, Inc. Reports 4th Quarter and Year-End 2024 Results

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saga Communications, Inc. (Nasdaq - SGA) (the “Company,” “Saga,” “we,” or “our”) today reported that net revenue decreased 1.3% to $28.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 compared to $29.1 million for the same period last year. Station operating expense increased 4.1% for the quarter to $24.3 million compared to the same period last year. For the quarter, operating income was $984 thousand compared to $2.8 million for the same quarter last year and station operating income (a non-GAAP financial measure) decreased 17.2% to $5.9 million. Capital expenditures were $600 thousand for the quarter compared to $1.0 million for the same period last year. We had net income of $1.3 million for the quarter compared to net income of $2.5 million for the fourth quarter last year. Diluted earnings per share were $0.20 in the fourth quarter of 2024.

On a same station basis for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 net revenue decreased 3.9% to $28.0 million and station operating expense increased 0.7% to $23.5 million. Operating income decreased 63.0% to $1.0 million.

Net revenue decreased 2.2% to $110.3 million for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024 compared to $112.8 million for the same period last year. Station operating expense increased 4.5% for the twelve-month period to $94.3 million compared to the same period last year. For the twelve-month period, operating income was $2.4 million compared to $11.5 million and station operating income (a non-GAAP financial measure) decreased 23.1% to $21.1 million. Capital expenditures for the twelve-months were $3.8 million compared to $4.4 million for the same period last year. Net income was $3.5 million for the twelve-month period compared to $9.5 million for the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share were $0.55 in the twelve-months of 2024.

On a same station basis for the year ended December 31, 2024 net revenue decreased 3.7% to $108.6 million from last year and station operating expense increased 2.5% to $92.5 million. Operating income decreased 78.4% to $2.5 million.

The Company paid a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share on December 13, 2024 and subsequent to the end of the year paid an additional quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share on March 7, 2025. The aggregate amount of each quarterly dividend was approximately $1.6 million. To date Saga has paid over $137 million in dividends to shareholders since the first special dividend was paid in 2012. The Company intends to pay regular quarterly cash dividends in the future.

The Company’s balance sheet reflects $27.8 million in cash and short-term investments as of December 31, 2024 and $27.3 million as of March 10, 2025.   The Company expects to spend approximately $4.0 – $4.5 million for capital expenditures during 2025.

Saga’s 2024 Fourth Quarter and Year-End conference call will be held on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. The dial-in number for the call is (973) 528-0008. Enter conference code 424193. A recording and transcript of the call will be posted to the Company’s website as soon as it is available after the call.

The Company requests that all parties that have a question that they would like to submit to the Company please email the inquiry by 10:00 a.m. on March 11, 2025 to SagaIR@sagacom.com. The Company will discuss, during the limited period of the conference call, those inquiries it deems of general relevance and interest. Only inquiries made in compliance with the foregoing directions will be discussed during the call.

Saga utilizes certain financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) to assess its financial performance. The attached Selected Supplemental Financial Data tables disclose “actual”, “same station”, and “proforma” financial information as well as the Company’s reconciliation of non-GAAP measures: GAAP operating income to station operating income, GAAP net income to trailing twelve-month consolidated EBITDA and actual operating results to same station operating results as well as other financial data. The actual financial information reflects our historical financial results and include the results of operations for stations that we did not own for the entire comparable period. The same station financial information reflects only the results of operations for stations that we owned for the entire comparable period. The proforma financial information assume all acquisitions in 2024 occurred as of January 1, 2023. Such non-GAAP measures include same station financial information, pro forma financial information, station operating income, trailing 12-month consolidated EBITDA, and leverage ratio. These non-GAAP measures are generally recognized by the broadcasting industry as measures of performance and are used by Saga to assess its financial performance including, but not limited to, evaluating individual station and market-level performance, evaluating overall operations, as a primary measure for incentive-based compensation of executives and other members of management and as a measure of financial position. Saga’s management believes these non-GAAP measures are used by analysts who report on the industry and by investors to provide meaningful comparisons between broadcasting groups, as well as an indicator of their market value. These measures are not measures of liquidity or of performance in accordance with GAAP and should be viewed as a supplement to and not as a substitute for the results of operations presented on a GAAP basis including net operating revenue, operating income, and net income. Reconciliations for all the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are attached in the Selected Supplemental Financial Data tables.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Words such as “will,” “may,” “believes,” “intends,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “guidance,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The material risks facing our business are described in the reports Saga periodically files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, in particular, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K. Readers should note that forward-looking statements may be impacted by several factors, including global, national, and local economic changes and changes in the radio broadcast industry in general as well as Saga’s actual performance. Actual results may vary materially from those described herein and Saga undertakes no obligation to update any information contained herein that constitutes a forward-looking statement.

Saga is a media company whose business is devoted to acquiring, developing and operating broadcast properties with a focus on providing opportunities complimentary to our core radio business including digital, e-commerce, local on-line news services and non-traditional revenue initiatives. Saga owns or operates broadcast properties in 28 markets, including 82 FM and 31 AM radio stations and 79 metro signals. For additional information, contact us at (313) 886-7070 or visit our website at www.sagacom.com.

Contact:
Samuel D. Bush
(313) 886-7070

Saga Communications, Inc.
Selected Consolidated Financial Data
For the Three and Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2024 and 2023
(amounts in 000’s except per share data)
(Unaudited)
                       
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  December 31,    December 31, 
  2024     2023     2024     2023  
Operating Results                      
Net operating revenue $ 28,770     $ 29,145     $ 110,294     $ 112,773  
Station operating expense   24,297       23,329       94,280       90,199  
Corporate general and administrative   3,467       3,026       12,611       10,966  
Other operating expense (income), net   22       (5 )     1,048       120  
Operating income   984       2,795       2,355       11,488  
Interest expense   113       43       348       173  
Interest income   (238 )     (414 )     (1,047 )     (1,441 )
Other income, net   (305 )           (1,516 )     (119 )
Income before income tax expense   1,414       3,166       4,570       12,875  
Income tax expense (benefit)                      
Current   510       970       1,225       2,990  
Deferred   (365 )     (305 )     (115 )     385  
    145       665       1,110       3,375  
Net income $ 1,269     $ 2,501     $ 3,460     $ 9,500  
                       
Earnings per share:                      
Basic $ 0.20     $ 0.40     $ 0.55     $ 1.55  
Diluted $ 0.20     $ 0.40     $ 0.55     $ 1.55  
                       
Weighted average common shares   6,089       6,030       6,075       6,045  
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares   6,089       6,030       6,075       6,045  
                       


  December 31, 
  2024      2023
Balance Sheet Data            
Working capital $ 30,528   $ 32,615  
Net fixed assets $ 51,907   $ 51,405  
Net intangible assets and other assets $ 122,732   $ 120,164  
Total assets $ 221,725   $ 232,213  
Long-term debt $ 5,000   $  
Stockholders' equity $ 165,922   $ 170,549  
             


Saga Communications, Inc.
Selected Consolidated Financial Data
For the Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2024 and 2023
(amounts in 000’s except per share data)
(Unaudited)
           
    Years Ended December 31,
    2024        2023  
    (In thousands)
           
Statement of Cash Flows          
Cash flows from operating activities:          
Net income $ 3,460     $ 9,500  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:          
Depreciation and amortization   5,283       5,055  
Deferred income tax (benefit) expense   (115 )     385  
Amortization of deferred costs   36       36  
Compensation expense related to restricted stock awards   1,950       1,116  
Loss on sale of assets, net   1,048       120  
(Gain) on insurance claims   (383 )      
Other (gain), net   (1,133 )     (119 )
Barter (revenue) expense, net   89       50  
Deferred and other compensation   (230 )     (100 )
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of business acquisition:          
Decrease (increase) in receivables and prepaid expenses   2,246       (1,303 )
Increase in accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities   1,521       639  
Total adjustments   10,312       5,879  
Net cash provided by operating activities   13,772       15,379  
Cash flows from investing activities:          
Purchase of short-term investments   (19,660 )     (20,728 )
Redemption of short-term investments   20,728       20,723  
Acquisition of property and equipment (Capital Expenditures)   (3,767 )     (4,356 )
Acquisition of broadcast properties   (5,711 )      
Proceeds from sale and disposal of assets   203       1,747  
Proceeds from redemption of investments and other   1,526        
Other investing activities   (3 )     117  
Net cash used in investing activities   (6,684 )     (2,497 )
Cash flows from financing activities:          
Proceeds from long-term debt   5,000        
Cash dividends paid   (22,520 )     (19,875 )
Purchase of treasury shares   (290 )     (227 )
Net cash used in financing activities   (17,810 )     (20,102 )
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents   (10,722 )     (7,220 )
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period   29,582       36,802  
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 18,860     $ 29,582  
 



Saga Communications, Inc.
Selected Supplemental Financial Data
For the Three Months Ended
December 31, 2024 and 2023
(amounts in 000’s, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
                                   
  Actual   Same Station (1)   Pro Forma (2)
  Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended
  December 31,    December 31,    December 31, 
  2024     2023     2024   2023     2024     2023  
Operating Results                                  
Net operating revenue $ 28,770     $ 29,145     $ 28,006   $ 29,145     $ 28,770     $ 30,060  
Station operating expense   24,297       23,329       23,484     23,329       24,297       24,001  
Corporate general and administrative   3,467       3,026       3,467     3,026       3,467       3,026  
Other operating expense (income), net   22       (5 )     22     (5 )     22       (5 )
Operating income   984       2,795     $ 1,033   $ 2,795       984       3,038  
Interest expense   113       43                   113       122  
Interest income   (238 )     (414 )                 (238 )     (414 )
Other income, net   (305 )                       (305 )      
Income before income tax expense   1,414       3,166                   1,414       3,330  
Income tax expense (benefit)                                  
Current   510       970                   510       990  
Deferred   (365 )     (305 )                 (365 )     (302 )
    145       665                   145       688  
Net income $ 1,269     $ 2,501                 $ 1,269     $ 2,642  
                                   
Earnings per share:                                  
Basic $ 0.20     $ 0.40                 $ 0.20     $ 0.43  
Diluted $ 0.20     $ 0.40                 $ 0.20     $ 0.43  
                                   
Weighted average common shares   6,089       6,030                   6,089       6,030  
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares   6,089       6,030                   6,089       6,030  
                                   
                                   
  Actual   Same Station (1)   Pro Forma (2)
  Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended
  December 31,    December 31,    December 31, 
  2024     2023     2024   2023     2024     2023  
Depreciation and amortization by segment                                  
Radio Stations $ 1,380     $ 1,255     $ 1,231   $ 1,254     $ 1,380     $ 1,315  
Corporate   56       63       56     63       56       63  
  $ 1,436     $ 1,318     $ 1,287   $ 1,317     $ 1,436     $ 1,378  
_________________________                                  
(1) Same station includes only the results of stations we owned and operated for the entire comparable period.
(2) Pro Forma results assume all acquisitions in 2024 occurred as of January 1, 2023.
 


Saga Communications, Inc.
Selected Supplemental Financial Data
For the Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2024 and 2023
(amounts in 000’s, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
                                   
  Actual   Same Station (1)   Pro Forma (2)
  Twelve Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  December 31,    December 31,    December 31, 
  2024     2023     2024   2023   2024     2023  
Operating Results                                  
Net operating revenue $ 110,294        $ 112,773      $ 108,598   $ 112,773   $ 111,462     $ 116,033  
Station operating expense   94,280          90,199        92,461     90,199     95,424       92,957  
Corporate general and administrative   12,611          10,966        12,611     10,966     12,611       10,966  
Other operating expense (income), net   1,048          120       1,046     120     1,048       120  
Operating income   2,355       11,488      $ 2,480   $ 11,488     2,379       11,990  
Interest expense   348          173                    479       488  
Interest income   (1,047 )        (1,441 )                  (1,047 )     (1,441 )
Other income, net   (1,516 )        (119 )                 (1,516 )     (119 )
Income before income tax expense   4,570       12,875                    4,463       13,062  
Income tax expense (benefit)                                  
Current   1,225          2,990                    1,200       3,015  
Deferred   (115 )        385                    (119 )     389  
    1,110       3,375                   1,081       3,404  
Net income $ 3,460     $ 9,500                  $ 3,382     $ 9,658  
                                    
Earnings per share:                                   
Basic $ 0.55        $ 1.55                  $ 0.54     $ 1.57  
Diluted $ 0.55        $ 1.55                  $ 0.54     $ 1.57  
                                    
Weighted average common shares   6,075          6,045                    6,075       6,045  
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares   6,075          6,045                    6,075       6,045  
                                   
                                   
  Actual   Same Station (1)   Pro Forma (2)
  Twelve Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  December 31,    December 31,    December 31, 
  2024     2023     2024   2023   2024     2023  
Depreciation and amortization by segment                                  
Radio Stations $ 5,070     $ 4,854     $ 4,736   $ 4,854   $ 5,299     $ 5,326  
Corporate   213       201       213     201     213       201  
  $ 5,283     $ 5,055     $ 4,949   $ 5,055   $ 5,512     $ 5,527  
_________________________                                  
(1) Same station includes only the results of stations we owned and operated for the entire comparable period.
(2) Pro Forma results assume all acquisitions in 2024 occurred as of January 1, 2023.
 


Saga Communications, Inc.
Selected Supplemental Financial Data
For the Three and Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2024 and 2023
(amounts in 000’s)
(Unaudited)
                         
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended  
  December 31,    December 31,   
  2024     2023     2024     2023    
Reconciliation of GAAP operating income to station operating income (a non-GAAP financial measure)                        
Operating income $ 984     $ 2,795     $ 2,355     $ 11,488    
Plus:                        
Corporate general and administrative   3,467       3,026       12,611       10,966    
Other operating expense (income), net   22       (5 )     1,048       120    
Station depreciation and amortization   1,380       1,255       5,070       4,854    
Station operating income $ 5,853     $ 7,071     $ 21,084     $ 27,428    
                         
Other financial data                        
Depreciation and amortization:                        
Radio Stations $ 1,380     $ 1,255     $ 5,070     $ 4,854    
Corporate $ 56     $ 63     $ 213     $ 201    
Compensation expense related to restricted stock awards $ 503     $ 373     $ 1,950   (1) $ 1,116   (1)
Other operating expense, net (2) $ 22     $ (5 )   $ 1,048     $ 120    
Other income, net (2) $ (305 )   $ -     $ (1,516 )   $ (119 )  
Deferred income tax expense (2) $ (365 )   $ (305 )   $ (115 )   $ 385    
Acquisition of property and equipment (Capital Expenditures) $ 568     $ 959     $ 3,767   (1) $ 4,356   (1)
_________________________                        
(1) As presented in the Statement of Cash Flows in the Selected Consolidated Financial Data tables
(2) As presented in the Operating Results in the Selected Consolidated Financial Data tables 
 


Saga Communications, Inc.
Selected Supplemental Financial Data
Years Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023
(amounts in 000's)
(Unaudited)
                       
              Adjusted      
  12 Months Ended   Add:   12 Months Ended   12 Months Ended
  December 31,    Pro Forma   December 31,    December 31, 
  2024     Acquisitions (2)   2024       2023  
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to trailing 12 Month Consolidated Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") (a non-GAAP financial measure) (1)                      
Net income $ 3,460     $ (78 )   $ 3,382     $ 9,500  
Exclusions:                      
Gain (loss) on sale of assets, net   (1,048 )           (1,048 )     (120 )
Other income, net   2,474             2,474       1,510  
Total exclusions   1,426             1,426       1,390  
Consolidated adjusted net income (1)   2,034       (78 )     1,956       8,110  
Plus:                      
Interest expense   348       131       479       173  
Income tax expense (benefit)   1,110       (29 )     1,081       3,375  
Depreciation & amortization expense   5,283       229       5,512       5,055  
Non-cash compensation   1,950             1,950       1,116  
Trailing twelve month consolidated EBITDA (1) $ 10,725     $ 253     $ 10,978     $ 17,829  
                       
Total long-term debt, including current maturities             $ 5,000     $  
Divided by trailing twelve month consolidated EBITDA (1)               10,978       17,829  
Leverage ratio               0.46        
_________________________                      
(1) As defined in the Company's credit facility.
(2) Trailing Twelve Month Adjustment.
 


Saga Communications, Inc.
Selected Supplemental Financial Data
For the Three and Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2024 and 2023
(amounts in 000’s)
(Unaudited)
                                   
Reconciliation of Actual Information to Same Station Operating Income
                                   
      Adjustments           Adjustments    
  Actual   For Acquisitions   Same Station   Actual   For Acquisitions   Same Station
  Three Months   and Dispositions   Three Months   Three Months   and Dispositions   Three Months
  Ended   Not Included in   Ended   Ended   Not Included in   Ended
  December 31,    Entire Comparable   December 31,    December 31,    Entire Comparable   December 31, 
  2024   Period   2024   2023     Period   2023  
Net operating revenue $ 28,770   $ (764 )   $ 28,006   $ 29,145     $ -   $ 29,145  
Station operating expense   24,297     (813 )     23,484     23,329       -     23,329  
Corporate general and administrative   3,467     -       3,467     3,026       -     3,026  
Other operating expense (income), net   22     -       22     (5 )     -     (5 )
Operating income $ 984   $ 49     $ 1,033   $ 2,795     $ -   $ 2,795  
                                   
                                   
      Adjustments           Adjustments    
  Actual   For Acquisitions   Same Station   Actual   For Acquisitions   Same Station
  Twelve Months   and Dispositions   Twelve Months   Twelve Months   and Dispositions   Twelve Months
  Ended   Not Included in   Ended   Ended   Not Included in   Ended
  December 31,    Entire Comparable   December 31,    December 31,    Entire Comparable   December 31, 
  2024   Period   2024   2023     Period   2023  
Net operating revenue $ 110,294   $ (1,696 )   $ 108,598   $ 112,773     $ -   $ 112,773  
Station operating expense   94,280     (1,819 )     92,461     90,199       -     90,199  
Corporate general and administrative   12,611     -       12,611     10,966       -     10,966  
Other operating expense (income), net   1,048     (2 )     1,046     120       -     120  
Operating income $ 2,355   $ 125     $ 2,480   $ 11,488     $ -   $ 11,488  

Saga Communications, Inc. Reports 4th Quarter and Year-End 2024 Results

