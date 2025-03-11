Acuity Insights Releases 2025 University and College Admissions Trends Report

New report uncovers most pressing challenges and strategic opportunities for admissions teams in 2025, including key shifts in enrollment, AI adoption, and holistic review

TORONTO, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acuity Insights, the leading provider of admissions assessment, program management, and analytics solutions for higher education, has released its much-anticipated 2025 University and College Admissions Trends Report informed by a survey of 160 admissions leaders and offering in-depth insights into the evolving landscape of higher education admissions.

“With shifting enrollment patterns, increased use of AI in both application review and student submissions, and ongoing changes in funding and policy, institutions must rethink traditional approaches to recruitment and admissions,” says Matt Holland, CEO at Acuity Insights. “We found 57% of admissions professionals increasing their emphasis on personal qualities and life experiences, and it’s clear that holistic review practices in admissions are seeing rapid adoption. Our 2025 Trends Report provides a roadmap for admissions teams looking to adapt and thrive in this changing environment.”

Key Findings from the 2025 Admissions Trends Report:

The report includes insights from a survey of 160 admissions leaders across the United States, the UK, Canada, and Australia. Respondents, holding titles such as Dean, Associate/Assistant Dean, Director of Student Affairs, and Dean/Director of Admissions, represent a diverse range of disciplines.

Empowering Admissions Teams with Data-Driven Insights

Acuity Insights’ 2025 report serves as a valuable resource for admissions leaders seeking to navigate an increasingly complex landscape. By pairing survey findings with broader industry trends, this analysis provides actionable strategies for leveraging AI, strengthening holistic review, and effectively communicating the value of higher education.

To download the full 2025 University and College Admissions Trends Report, visit https://acuityinsights.com/university-and-college-admissions-trends-report-2025 .

About Acuity Insights

Acuity Insights is the leading provider of admissions assessment, program management, and analytics solutions for higher education. The company’s solutions help higher education institutions deliver on their mission holistically, considering the whole student, widening pathways into higher education, and ensuring both student and program success. Its Casper situational judgment test (SJT), created by researchers at McMaster University, has been taken by more than 1 million applicants since its inception. It is the most widely used open-response SJT in higher education and is backed by almost 20 years of efficacy research. Recognized as one of Canada’s Top Growing Companies by the Globe & Mail for the past six consecutive years, Acuity’s solutions are used by nearly 650 higher education programs worldwide.

