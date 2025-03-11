Blink Charging UK Given “Preferred Bidder” Status for 15-Year Contract with Brighton & Hove for EV Charging Infrastructure

LEVI Funding to Support Chargers Throughout Region

London, UK, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging UK (“Blink”), a leading owner, operator, provider and manufacturer of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, has announced that it has been named the preferred bidder (subject to contract execution) by Brighton & Hove City Council (BHCC) for a 15-year contract valued at over £500,000, for a minimum of 350 chargers to service the region’s EV infrastructure.

This will be one of the first contracts to be awarded through the Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Fund (LEVI) and will add hundreds of additional chargers to the more than 400 Blink chargers already operating across Brighton & Hove. The LEVI fund was introduced to help drive the expansion of EV charging networks throughout the UK by supporting local authorities in installing public charging stations. By bridging the gap between national net-zero goals and practical EV adoption, LEVI is designed to make sustainable transport more accessible and convenient for communities across the country.

“We are extremely excited at the prospect of once again working with Brighton & Hove City Council to help deliver an innovative, future-ready, sustainable network that is focused on reliability and sustainability,” said Alex Calnan, Managing Director of Blink Charging UK. “We have a successful five-year history of providing EV charging solutions to Brighton & Hove residents and look forward to joining BHCC at this year’s Charge & Drive EV Experience Day in early April.”

“This LEVI funding opportunity in Brighton & Hove marks the latest in a series of key milestones in Blink’s UK, European, and global expansion,” said Mike Battaglia, President and CEO at Blink Charging, “reinforcing our commitment to support local authorities and municipalities in their electrified transportation ambitions. As more drivers transition to electric vehicles, it’s essential that we continue to provide visible and high-quality charging infrastructure.”

Blink Charging UK continues to secure collaborations nationwide, working with local authorities, businesses, and property developers to provide customer-focused solutions and sustainable energy management for a cleaner transport future.

About Blink Charging UK

Blink Charging UK is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging technology and services, enabling drivers, hosts, and fleets to transition to electric transportation through innovative charging solutions easily. Committed to helping the UK transition to sustainable transport, Blink provides accessible and reliable charging options for communities, businesses, and government projects across the country. Learn more at https://blinkcharging.com/en-gb.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK) is a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, enabling drivers, hosts, and fleets to easily transition to electric transportation through innovative charging solutions. Blink’s principal line of products and services include Blink’s EV charging networks (“Blink Networks”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.

For more information, please visit https://blinkcharging.com/

