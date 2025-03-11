Amigos/Kings Classic Announces 45th Anniversary Campaign, Partners with Paytronix for App & Loyalty

Since launching in January, new mobile app downloaded by more than 10,000 guests in first 30 days

NEWTON, Mass., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paytronix, the leader in guest engagement for restaurants and convenience stores , and Nebraska-based Mexican American chain, Amigos/Kings Classic, are proud to announce their partnership for Amigos and King’s Classic new loyalty program. Additionally, Amigos/Kings Classic released a brand new Paytronix-powered app, which saw more than 10,000 downloads in the first 30 days since launching at the end of January.

The new Amigos loyalty program, Bold Fresh Rewards, offers customers a free combo meal with each mobile app download. In addition to daily specials, which offer unique pricing options for customers’ favorite foods, the Bold Fresh Rewards program offers guests 100 points for each dollar spent. Upon reaching 5,000 points, guests receive $10 in rewards, to spend on their favorite Amigos menu items.

“Paytronix provided Amigos with an all-in-one solution that combines loyalty with a customizable white-label app as well as easy integration with our POS and our Olo online ordering system,” said Matt Keslar, Executive Manager at Amigos/Kings Classic. “Paytronix made it easy to pull everything together and get up and running with our new loyalty program.”

In addition to loyalty and a white-label mobile app, the new Amigos Bold Fresh Rewards program also includes Paytronix email and SMS messaging, which make it simple to create and execute loyalty campaigns that encourage guests to visit and engage with the brand more.

As part of their new loyalty initiative, Amigos/Kings Classic plans a second campaign for their 45th anniversary celebration in June. The campaign will celebrate 45 years with free Amigos for a year for many customers and a chance to win a grand prize trip. The new Amigos app will be central to the celebration. Each time the app is used equals another chance to win! A third membership campaign is scheduled for the fall to continue the 45th anniversary celebration. Amigos plans to offer exciting deals, discounts and giveaways throughout the year.

"Launching a loyalty program was the natural next step for Amigos. For 45 years, we’ve been committed to providing exceptional service and quality at an affordable price. Our rewards program strengthens that connection, giving us new ways to engage with our guests every day and show our appreciation for their loyalty,” said Crystal Ridder, Marketing Director, Amigos.

“Sustained loyalty success requires retaining engaged members while continuously acquiring new ones. Amigos/Kings Classic kick-started its loyalty program with a valuable offer that incentivized guests to download its new mobile app,” said Andrea Mulligan, Chief Customer Officer at Paytronix. “The brand has additional membership campaigns lined up as well as on-going campaigns ready to go, which bodes well for the continued growth of its program.”

About Amigos/King’s Classic

The Amigos/Kings Classic chain includes 24 restaurants, including six franchised locations, all in the state of Nebraska. These locations include a variety of formats: drive-thru-only locations and restaurants with both dining room and drive-thru service. Amigos is a rare combination of fresh, quality Mexican food, plus Kings burgers and french fries, plus Kopeli coffee featuring locally roasted espresso beans and a Fast n Frosty menu including unique creations such the Glacier Twist For more information, visit https://www.amigoskings.com/.

About Paytronix

Paytronix, an Access Group company, is a cloud-based digital guest engagement platform for the hospitality industry. Our innovative, unified platform provides loyalty programs, online ordering, gift cards, branded mobile applications, and strategic insights to more than 1,800 leading restaurant and convenience store brands. Our valued clients leverage the power of Paytronix across 50,000 sites globally to create seamless, personalized, and brand-authentic experiences that foster lasting relationships with their customers. For more than 20 years, Paytronix has been a trusted partner helping brands maximize the lifetime value of their guests and grow more profitable businesses. For more information, visit www.paytronix.com.

