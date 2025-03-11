Thanks Raises $2.6M USD to Scale its Customer-First Ad Network, Adds eBay and Zip to Expanding Partner List

The Founder Collective-backed company is redefining retail media —unlocking Beautiful Revenue™ for the world’s largest retail and ticketing brands, without compromising customer experience.

NEW YORK, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thanks, the ad network turning post-purchase monetization into moments of joy, today announced both $2.6M USD in seed funding—from venture firms Peak XV Partners, Founder Collective and Side Stage Ventures—alongside multinational partnerships with eBay and Zip.

The funding accelerates Thanks’ global expansion, drives further innovation within its ad network, and builds on its 20% month-on-month growth, enabling publishers to unlock meaningful revenue.

In an industry where traditional advertisements are intrusive and platform-focused, Thanks is redefining digital advertising with its customer-first approach. With 20 million monthly customers, it delivers engaging, curated offers that enhance, rather than obstruct, the user experience.

Retail Media is Booming—But Customers are Paying the Price

Retail media is set to surpass $100 billion globally by 2026, but its rapid growth comes at a cost—the saturation of digital ads within high-purchase intent moments threatens the customer journey, eroding brand trust and diminishing lifetime value.

“We’re all customers at the end of the day, and we all navigate—and often avoid—the constant bombardment of ads. We built Thanks because we believe the relationship between advertisers and customers should be rewarding, but it must be delivered in a way that respects the customer and adds value to their day,” says Steven Tesoriero, co-CEO and co-founder of Thanks.

“Acquisition is broken—retention is everything! Customers want to feel valued when they buy, which is why brands like Sezzle and eBay partner with Thanks,” says Amanda Herson, General Partner at Founder Collective. “We back founders, not just ideas, and I’m incredibly impressed by Doron, Cayley, and Steve’s vision to scale while keeping customer delight and brand authenticity at the core.”

Scaling Beautiful Revenue™ Across the US, UK, and ANZ

Since its launch in 2022, Thanks has expanded across APAC, the US, and the UK. Today, it partners with a growing network of retail marketplaces, ticketing platforms, and e-commerce brands worldwide, including eBay, Zip, and Sezzle. By prioritizing relevance and value, Thanks is boosting partners’ click-through rates by up to 660% and unlocking new revenue streams through beautifully curated, targeted, and rewarding customer experiences.

“We’ve always focused on enhancing the customer journey,” said Jake Necklen, Senior Director of Marketing at Sezzle. “Thanks not only drives incremental revenue but also provides customers with compelling, relevant offers at the perfect moment, which drives higher repeat usage and retention.”

A Smarter, More Flexible Approach to Ad Buying

Unlike traditional ad networks with rigid buying models, Thanks has challenged the industry norm by offering a flexible, goal-driven approach tailored to each advertiser’s needs. Instead of imposing a one-size-fits-all pricing structure, Thanks works directly with advertisers—including Booking.com, HelloFresh, and Disney+—to understand their internal growth goals and craft custom campaigns in house.

“We are always seeking innovative ways to enhance our customer experience and drive sales. Our partnership with Thanks.co has proven to be a game-changer,” said Savannah Watt, Senior Growth Marketing Manager at HelloFresh. “They have been able to deliver new customers for us at a consistent rate and have not only boosted our sales, but also strengthened our brand’s presence in a competitive market.”

About Thanks

Thanks is a customer-first, native ad network on a mission to get people to fall in love with advertising again. The platform curates meaningful connections between brands and audiences, enabling publishers to maximize revenue while delivering rewarding experiences to customers. Thanks is headquartered in New York and rapidly expanding across the US, UK, and ANZ. Discover more at https://www.thanks.co/

Contact

thanks@launchsquad.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3c57113a-4f1a-4bd4-ae18-335dc66d29da

Thanks Founders Thanks Founders 2025From left: Steve Tesoriero, Doron Ostrin and Cayley Ostrin

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.