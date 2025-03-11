CRC-IB Highlights Recent M&A Activity, Affirming Its Leadership in Clean Energy Corporate and Asset Transactions

The renewable energy investment bank strengthened its track record of success over the past year and anticipates sustained M&A momentum throughout 2025.

NEW YORK, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRC-IB , an independent investment bank providing industry-leading financial services across the energy transition, closed several notable M&A deals in the past 12 months, with expectations of increased M&A market activity as the sector evolves.

Most recently, CRC-IB advised Eolus, a leading renewable energy developer, on the sale of Project Pome, a 100 MW / 400 MWh stand-alone energy storage project in California. This transaction adds to CRC-IB’s robust portfolio of 2024 M&A deals, which includes the sale of Upper Bay Infrastructure Partners’ portfolio company, Infiniti Energy , and three strategic acquisitions by ContourGlobal, a private equity-backed global independent power producer. These acquisitions include a 567 MWp PV and 321 MW/1.3 GWh BESS hybrid solar-plus-storage project in the western U.S., a 446 MWp solar PV portfolio in Colorado and Virginia, and a 151 MWdc solar portfolio in South Carolina.

The strong deal flow highlights continued momentum in the U.S. renewable energy market and reinforces CRC-IB’s expertise in executing complex M&A transactions. As clean energy developers face significant capital calls and investors look to expand their pipelines, CRC-IB anticipates an uptick in asset and platform sales across energy transition technologies throughout 2025.

“Investors and sponsors are seeking innovative solutions to optimize M&A outcomes amid market uncertainty, and CRC-IB is well-positioned to deliver,” said Britta von Oesen, Partner and Managing Director at CRC-IB. “The rise in asset and portfolio sales is an encouraging sign for the long-term growth of the industry.”

New financing options have emerged, and more investors are entering the market through preferred equity, joint ventures, and strategic agreements.

“Our team is on the frontlines of emerging trends in clean energy M&A,” said Michael Tatarsky, CRC-IB Managing Director. “Our recent deals demonstrate our ability to structure and negotiate complex transactions, helping clients and investors achieve their strategic goals in the dynamic U.S. clean energy market.”

About CRC-IB

CRC-IB is a full-service investment bank providing industry-leading financial services across the energy transition. We leverage our capital markets and sector technology expertise to provide innovative project finance, capital raising, and M&A solutions, optimizing client outcomes in an ever-shifting energy landscape. Our belief since inception is that every transaction is a catalyst for change, every closing a step towards a cleaner future. To date, we have executed 370 project and corporate transactions for sustainable energy assets, valued at $79 billion in total. To learn more, visit www.crc-ib.com and connect with us on LinkedIn .

