Coming Together for a Cure Partners with Cariloop to Provide Comprehensive Care Support for Families

Wichita, KS, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coming Together for a Cure (CTFAC) today announced a strategic partnership with Cariloop , the leading comprehensive Caregiver Support Platform, to provide expert personalized guidance and coaching in care coordination and caregiving responsibilities to families in need. This partnership marks a significant expansion of CTFAC's Trusted Support Network, reinforcing the organization's commitment to supporting families throughout their Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and rare disease journey.

"Caring for a child with Duchenne can be overwhelming for families," said Blake Benton , Co-Founder of CTFAC. "Our partnership with Cariloop provides families with a dedicated Coach who can help coordinate appointments, manage documentation, and navigate the healthcare system. This support allows families to focus on what matters most – their child's treatment journey and an enhanced quality of life."

Through this partnership, families will receive complimentary and unlimited access to Cariloop’s Caregiving Support Platform. Within the platform, families can work with a dedicated Cariloop Coach for one-to-one guidance and support. Cariloop’s Coaches have an average of 12+ years of experience and deep expertise in the healthcare industry. Families will also have access to industry-leading tools and resources, where they can store important documentation and medical information to stay organized, access content curated by the Coaches, and interact with a community of other caregivers. This solution is designed to help families navigate the complex demands of managing their child’s diagnosis.

"Caring for a loved one, particularly a child, with a rare disease can be a complicated, overwhelming, and highly emotional journey,” said Michael Walsh , Cariloop CEO and Co-founder. “When we first met CTFAC, we knew we wanted to offer help for the families they work with. It is a true honor to partner with this organization and support the families they serve who are battling Duchenne and other rare diseases.”

This partnership is part of CTFAC's broader initiative to build a comprehensive support ecosystem for families affected by DMD and other rare diseases. The organization aims to expand its healthcare partnerships to 75 providers by 2027 and support over 3,500 families through its various programs. The program is fully operational effective March 1, 2025.

"As we continue to advance stem cell therapy research and other innovative treatments, we're committed to ensuring families have the support they need," added Board President, Lucas Dudgeon . "Our partnership with Cariloop represents another step forward in providing comprehensive, accessible support to our community."

About Coming Together for a Cure

Coming Together for a Cure (CTFAC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to empowering families affected by Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and chronic conditions by advancing research, education, advocacy, and community support, creating pathways to enhanced care outcomes and quality of life. For more information, visit www.ctfac.org .

About Cariloop

Cariloop is the go-to solution for employer-sponsored caregiver support, blending expert coaching and guidance with an intuitive platform, and caregiver network. We empower families to navigate caregiving challenges with confidence by connecting them to experienced Care Coaches and tailored resources. Cariloop focuses on reducing stress and burnout, helping employees thrive at work and home. A proud Public Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corp, Cariloop is committed to driving social impact while delivering exceptional results for employers. By enabling organizations to support their workforce's caregiving needs, Cariloop drives higher productivity and improved retention. For more information, visit www.cariloop.com .

Jennifer Powell Cariloop 972-567-3937 jpowell@cariloop.com Maria Balda Coming Together for a Cure 316-706-2932 maria@ctfac.org

