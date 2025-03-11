Verb Unveils Telehealth Vertical in Partnership with Savannah Chrisley

GoodGirlRx.com Video-Commerce Telehealth Site To Deliver Affordable, Transparent, Healthcare Solutions

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), the technology company behind MARKET.live, a leading livestream social shopping platform, and GO FUND YOURSELF!, a TV show and innovative new platform disrupting the crowd funding industry, today announces its expansion into the telehealth space with the launch of GoodGirlRx.com, a groundbreaking healthcare business in partnership with Savannah Chrisley. This new telehealth initiative that leverages VERB’s social commerce technology expertise, is designed to disrupt the traditional healthcare model by providing tailored healthcare solutions at affordable, fixed prices — without hidden fees, membership costs, or inflated pharmaceutical markups.

This partnership with Savannah Chrisley, a well-known lifestyle personality and advocate for health and wellness, underscores VERB’s commitment to creating greater shareholder value through constant innovation and Ms. Chrisley’s commitment to making high-quality healthcare more accessible to consumers. Through GoodGirlRx.com, patients will have access to convenient, no-hassle telehealth services and pharmaceuticals, including the new weight-loss drugs, that offer fixed pricing regardless of dosage, breaking away from the industry’s traditional model of excessive pricing and pharmaceutical gatekeeping.

“Healthcare should be simple, transparent, and affordable for everyone,” said Savannah Chrisley. “I’m thrilled to be partnering with VERB to launch a telehealth solution that puts people first — without the inflated costs. GoodGirlRx.com is a game-changer for those seeking reliable and affordable access to medical care.”

VERB’s expansion into the telehealth sector aligns with its broader mission of leveraging technology to improve consumer access and affordability in key markets. With this initiative, VERB aims to challenge the outdated structures of the healthcare industry and provide consumers with real, cost-effective choices. By removing middlemen and prioritizing direct-to-consumer solutions, this telehealth service is set to disrupt the traditional healthcare space, delivering on-demand access to essential medications and treatments at fair, fixed prices.

“We’re excited to partner with Savannah Chrisley to bring a fresh and much-needed approach to telehealth,” said Rory J. Cutaia, CEO of VERB. “With the launch of GoodGirlRx.com, we are taking a stand against the excessive markups in the healthcare industry and ensuring that patients receive the treatment they need without unnecessary financial burdens.”

This initiative is set to redefine telehealth by offering a seamless, digital-first experience that empowers individuals to take control of their healthcare needs. GoodGirlRx.com is live right now and open for business.

About VERB Technology Company

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB), is the innovative force behind interactive video-based social commerce. The Company’s MARKET.live platform is a multi-vendor, livestream social shopping destination at the forefront of the convergence of e-commerce and entertainment, where brands, retailers, creators, and influencers engage their customers, clients, fans, and followers across multiple social media channels simultaneously. GO FUND YOURSELF!, is a revolutionary interactive social crowd funding platform for public and private companies seeking broad-based exposure across social media channels for their crowd-funded Regulation CF and Regulation A offerings. The platform combines a ground-breaking interactive TV show with MARKET.live’s back-end capabilities allowing viewers to tap, scan or click on their screen to facilitate an investment, in real time, as they watch companies presenting before the show’s panel of “Titans”. Presenting companies that sell consumer products are able to offer their products directly to viewers during the show in real time through shoppable onscreen icons. The Company is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV and operates full-service production and creator studios in Los Alamitos, California.

About Savannah Chrisley

Savannah Chrisley is a lifestyle personality known for her dedication to health, wellness, and family. As the star of Chrisley Knows Best and Growing Up Chrisley, Savannah has gained a loyal following of millions by authentically sharing her life and promoting balanced living. Through her podcast, Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley, she explores topics related to fitness, nutrition, and self-care while connecting with experts in the wellness field. A passionate advocate for healthy living, Savannah continues to inspire others to prioritize their well-being and family life.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance, or achievements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, those identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our annual, quarterly, and current reports filed with the SEC and the risk factors included in our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 1, 2024. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

