USHBC Applauds the Confirmation of Lori Chavez-DeRemer as Labor Secretary

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) commends the confirmation of former United States Congresswoman Lori Chavez-DeRemer as the next U.S. Secretary of Labor. Secretary Chavez-DeRemer was confirmed with strong bipartisan support, 67-32, with 17 Democrats crossing the aisle to support her. Among the Senators who voted to confirm her were Senators Ted Cruz (R-TX), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), Bernie Moreno (R-OH), and Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), among others. Javier Palomarez , USHBC President and CEO, released the following statement:“We proudly support the confirmation of Lori Chavez-DeRemer to lead the United States Department of Labor. Her bipartisan approach to workforce challenges and experiences as a business owner uniquely qualify her for this position. Secretary Chavez-DeRemer boasts a record illustrative of the balance between pro-labor and business friendly regulation, which is why both organized labor and business groups applauded her nomination as Labor Secretary. We know that she will find common-sense solutions that bolster our small businesses, support workers, and create economic opportunity for all Americans. Her demeanor and candor during her confirmation hearings provided us with insights into her commitment to enhancing and enforcing practical, pragmatic, and business-minded labor policies.Palomarez continued:“We look forward to working with Secretary Chavez-DeRemer to find common-sense solutions that bolster our small businesses, support workers, and create and advance economic opportunity for all Americans. I commend our friends from both sides of the aisle for stepping up on this critical nomination.”To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc.com/join to become a member today.About the USHBC​​Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is the leading voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics, and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

