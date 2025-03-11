Meet 2025 Iowa STEM Teacher Award recipient Alex Spooner

In a world where innovative thinking and technological skills are increasingly important, the Governor’s STEM Advisory Council at the Iowa Department of Education knows the importance of honoring the dedicated STEM teachers fostering thriving learning environments that allow students to develop these skills.

The Iowa STEM Teacher Award, sponsored by Google, is presented annually to one full-time, licensed PK-12 classroom teacher in each of the six STEM regions in Iowa. The award honors teachers making a difference in the lives of students across the state by providing excellent curriculum, encouraging lifelong learning and inspiring a passion for STEM beyond the classroom and into the future.

This year’s six regional Iowa STEM Teacher Award recipients were honored in a ceremony during STEM Day at the Capitol on March 3. We asked each awardee to share a bit of their story, telling us about their time as a STEM Teacher, how they came to the profession, what inspires them and what continues to excite them about teaching STEM.

Today, we are highlighting Alex Spooner, eighth grade mathematics teacher and STEM Director at Okoboji Middle School in the Northwest Iowa STEM region.

What is the most rewarding part of being a STEM teacher?

The most rewarding part of being a STEM teacher is watching students discover and explore their passions. Seeing their confidence grow while solving problems along the way makes every moment in the classroom worthwhile.

Tell me about a teacher who inspired you.

My inspiration to become a teacher goes all the way back to my fifth grade teacher, Mrs. Jean Pins, from Forest City Elementary. I have the fondest memories of being in her classroom and her dedication to my learning and allowing me to excel drove me to want to provide that same experience to young students. I owe Mrs. Pins everything to where I am today!

Why do you find it important to include community partners in your lessons?

Including community members and partners in lessons allows students to see real-world applications from what we are learning and connecting them to career opportunities. Bringing in experts of their field provides a more engaging and impactful learning experience.

Tell me about how you incorporate the latest technology and ideas into your lessons.

The technology and industry leading programs I use in my classroom on a daily basis set the stage for an engaging and exciting class period. Allowing students to use programs such as Unreal Engine, Unity and Blender (programs used to create some of the student’s favorite games) sparks their interest and drives them to create some amazing projects. Reaching the students at their interest and allowing them to succeed in their interest is the main goal inside my classroom.

How does STEM education help students become independent thinkers and problem solvers?

STEM education fosters creativity, exploring solutions and applying their knowledge throughout multiple disciplines. Through hands-on activities, STEM equips students with the skills to think critically, independently and solve problems effectively while having fun along the way.

What keeps you motivated and coming back to teaching STEM?

The excitement my students show each and every day brings me back and keeps me motivated. I love what I teach and I love seeing students thrive in their passions. Being part of their hopeful future motivates me to be the best I can be for them.

If you are part of a STEM BEST Program, have been a Iowa STEM Teacher Extern, or have incorporated the STEM Scale-Up Program into your lessons during your teacher career, tell us about how the STEM Council’s programs have helped you and your students.

My classroom was awarded the STEM Best Grant in 2023. Receiving that grant allowed my curriculum to take the next steps toward creating a unique, passion driven curriculum by purchasing several powerful gaming laptops for running industry leading computer software for designing and multiple Oculus headsets to integrate STEM into the general classroom through the use of VR apps. I truly believe the STEM Best Grant allowed me to receive this award.

Is there anything else you’d like to share?

As honored as I am to receive this award, this award also has been earned by the entire Okoboji School District. I work with the greatest teachers who prepare my STEM students with critical thinking skills, content knowledge and ambition to be the best student they can be. Without their hard work and dedication to our students, my classroom would not be able to excel as much as we do. Lastly, Okoboji’s administration leaders are top notch. They believe in me and have allowed me to create a curriculum that fits our school's motto, “Pioneering Pathways for every student”. This award is a product of the entire school district.

