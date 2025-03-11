Implantable Medical Devices Market growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2030 | CONMED Corporation, Globus Medical, Inc

PORTLAND, IA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As per the report, the global implantable medical devices industry was accounted for $91.8 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $179.03 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2030.Download Sample Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/492 Rise in prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with the rapidly ageing population, surge in cardiovascular & neurological illnesses, and improvements in active implanted medical devices drive the growth of the global implantable medical devices market. On the other hand, high implantation cost and lack of trained professionals in the medical surgeries sector restrain the growth to some extent. However, increase in the investments & funds to develop technologically advanced products is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.An implantable medical device is used to place in the human body during surgery or other clinical intervention to serve a specific function. All active implantable medical devices are classified as Class III and thereby subject to the most severe regulatory controls. For instance, a heart patient may need a pacemaker, a tiny wireless implantable medical device that aids the heart to beat in a regular rhythm, or an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD), a battery powered device fit below the skin to track the heart rate.The orthopedic implants segment held the lion's share-Based on product, the orthopedic implants segment held the major share in 2020, generating more than one-fourth of the global implantable medical devices market. The dental implants segment, on the other hand, is projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period, due to surge in cardiovascular & neurological illnesses, and improvements in active implanted medical devices.North America held the major share-Based on region, the market across North America accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global implantable medical devices market, owing to increase in demand for implantable medical devices for the treatment of several diseases & disabilities and availability of advanced healthcare facilities with trained medical professionals. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.6% throughout the forecast period, attributed to rise in the prevalence of various diseases and increase in R&D investments in the developing countries such as Japan and China.For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/492 Prominent market players-Biotronik SE and Co. KGBoston Scientific CorporationC. R. Bard, Inc.Cardinal Health, Inc.CONMED CorporationAbbott LaboratoriesIntegra LifeSciences Holdings CorporationLivaNova PLCJohnson and JohnsonGlobus Medical Inc.About Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

