Retail Logistics Market Grow USD 809.7 Billion by 2032, Fueled by E-Commerce Boom & Supply Chain Innovations | says AMR

The continued expansion of e-commerce platforms and the growing popularity of online shopping are anticipated to drive the growth of the market.

OREGON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research has recently published a report, titled, " Retail Logistics Market by Type (Conventional Retail Logistics, E-Commerce Retail Logistics), By Solution (Commerce Enablement, Supply Chain Solutions, Reverse Logistics and Liquidation, Transportation Management, Others), By Mode of Transport (Railways, Airways, Roadways, Waterways): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global retail logistics market generated $238.5 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $809.7 billion by 2032, rising at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2023 to 2032.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14284 Retail logistics refers to the processes, strategies, and activities involved in managing the movement and distribution of products from manufacturers or suppliers to the final consumers within the retail industry. It encompasses various aspects of supply chain management that are specifically tailored to meet the demands of the retail sector.𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡Increased global trade, particularly in developing economies, is expected to drive the growth of the global retail logistics market in the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. However, inadequate transportation infrastructure, like congested highways, limited ports, and poorly maintained roads, can cause delays in the delivery of products, which may hamper the retail logistics market growth in the coming future . On the contrary, the swift delivery options provided by retail logistics is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the retail logistics market during the forecast period.𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐲 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐒𝐮𝐛-𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐬 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐The supply chain solutions sub-segment of the global retail logistics market accounted for the largest share of 28.4% in 2022 and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The prominent growth of the sub-segment is mainly due to the increased adoption of cloud-based supply chain technologies, which help with tracking and optimizing transportation and handling returns.𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞: 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐒𝐮𝐛-𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐎𝐛𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐞 𝐒𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐The conventional retail logistics sub-segment of the global retail logistics market accounted for the highest share of 54.3% in 2022 and is projected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period. The prominent growth of the sub-segment is mainly due to the growing use of conventional retail logistics services by consumers who have limited dependence on the Internet and thus choose to shop in conventional retail locations.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/retail-logistics-market/purchase-options 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: 𝐑𝐨𝐚𝐝𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐒𝐮𝐛-𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐The roadways sub-segment of the retail logistics market accounted for the highest share of 31.5% in 2022 and is projected to experience widespread growth during the forecast period. The prominent growth of the sub-segment is mainly due to the increased need for roadway vehicles for transporting retail products over large distances, particularly in domestic regions.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧: 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐛 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐The retail logistics market in the Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest share of 43.6% in 2022 and is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR of 14.1% by 2032. This growth is mainly due to the increased focus on transportation systems and ongoing logistics infrastructure enhancements in emerging countries.𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:XPO Logistics, Inc.DSVC.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.Nippon Express Co., Ltd.SchneiderDHL International GmbHKuehne + Nagel International AGUnited Parcel Service, Inc.FedEx CorporationAPL Logistics Ltd.The report provides a detailed analysis of the key players of the global retail logistics market . These players have adopted different strategies, such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain their dominance in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14284 The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global retail logistics market trends by thoroughly studying different aspects of the market including major segments, market statistics, market dynamics, regional market outlook, investment opportunities, and top players working towards the growth of the market. 