TrueCommerce xChange Doubles Down on Channel Partner Relationships in 2025

COVENTRY, England and PITTSBURGH, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCommerce, a global provider of supply chain and trading partner connectivity, integration and omnichannel solutions, today shared the latest updates to its TrueCommerce xChange channel programme. Since its launch in January 2023, TrueCommerce xChange has amassed 340+ partners globally and in 2024 grew its global channel team by 67%.

“With our team now fully staffed, we are committed to investing even more time and resources into our channel partners. This means expanding our educational programs—both on our solutions and key industry topics—while also increasing collaboration on partner-led employee and customer events,” said Jacques Vigneault, SVP of Global Channels at TrueCommerce. “Our focus is on strengthening these relationships to create a seamless, mutually beneficial partnership that ultimately delivers the best possible experience for customers.”

In 2025, the TrueCommerce xChange team is ramping up its engagement with partners through a strong focus on events and collaboration. They are increasing their presence at partner-led events and joint sales initiatives to strengthen relationships and drive mutual success. The Channel Development Representatives (CDRs) are now aligned with specific Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems, ensuring tailored support and expertise, and further integrated into those ERP communities, expanding opportunities for education at local user group meetings. The team is also building deeper connections with Global System Integrators (GSIs) and Independent Software Vendors (ISVs).

“TrueCommerce xChange is demonstrating a strong commitment to its partners by increasing its focus on our success,” said Johnny Rask, Technical Manager, Strategic Solutions Northwest and TrueCommerce xChange partner. “We’re receiving added support, collaboration, and resources designed to help us grow revenue and better serve our customers.”

Designed to produce partnerships that drive value through electronic data interchange (EDI) solutions and e-invoicing solutions, TrueCommerce xChange enables partners’ customers to transmit data seamlessly to their trading partners via TrueCommerce’s network which interconnects with more than one million companies globally. Some of the key benefits of the TrueCommerce xChange programme include:

Streamlined ERP integration – Channel partners can provide their customers with integration into leading ERP systems.

– Channel partners can provide their customers with integration into leading ERP systems. “Zero Touch Orders” – The TrueCommerce EDI solution and expansive global supply chain network enable integration and automation, leading to “zero-touch orders.” This automation extends to marketplaces and trading partners, enhancing operational efficiency.

– The TrueCommerce EDI solution and expansive global supply chain network enable integration and automation, leading to “zero-touch orders.” This automation extends to marketplaces and trading partners, enhancing operational efficiency. Expertise-driven managed services – TrueCommerce offers a fully managed service model that oversees project planning, implementation, and day-to-day EDI operations, allowing customers to focus on their core business activities.

The TrueCommerce xChange programme has three partner levels:

The Elite level provides dedicated sales resources, access to our partner portal and partner content portfolio complete with training, marketing and sales materials, and opportunities for joint marketing campaigns.

provides dedicated sales resources, access to our partner portal and partner content portfolio complete with training, marketing and sales materials, and opportunities for joint marketing campaigns. The TrueBlue level offers all the perks of the Elite level, as well as special access to dedicated marketing, pre-sales and integration resources; TrueCommerce demo environment set up and licencing tool; and deep level training.

offers all the perks of the Elite level, as well as special access to dedicated marketing, pre-sales and integration resources; TrueCommerce demo environment set up and licencing tool; and deep level training. The Reseller level is an exclusive designation for our top-performing partners that have the strongest track record of delivering value to customers through our solutions.

TrueCommerce xChange partner Shannon Mullins, Microsoft MVP and CEO of A BC Consulting Group added, “TrueCommerce xChange’s dedication ensures that we have the right technology and expertise to equip our customers for the future, creating a win-win partnership that drives lasting success.”

“At our core, we believe that collaborative partnerships are the backbone of effective supply chain solutions. My passion for fostering these relationships stems from seeing firsthand how they drive business success—not just for us, but for our partners and customers alike,” added Vigneault.

Through the programme, partners can offer their customers the full range of TrueCommerce’s cloud-based supply chain solutions, including EDI, integrated eCommerce platforms, marketplace solutions, fulfilment technology, and e-invoicing solutions. More information on TrueCommerce xChange can be found here.

About TrueCommerce

At TrueCommerce, we empower businesses to improve their supply chain performance and drive better business outcomes. Through a single connection to our high-performance global supply chain network, businesses receive more than just EDI, they get access to a fully integrated network that connects their customers, suppliers, logistics partners and internal systems. Our cloud-based, fully managed services help businesses achieve end-to-end supply chain management, streamlined delivery, and simplified operations. With 25+ years of expertise and trusted partnership, TrueCommerce helps businesses reach their true supply chain potential today while preparing them for the future with our integration-agnostic network. That’s why thousands of companies—from SMBs to the global Fortune 100, across various industries—rely on us. To learn more, visit https://www.truecommerce.com.

TrueCommerce is a trademark of True Commerce, Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

