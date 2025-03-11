Wearable Devices Gains Global Recognition at MWC 2025, Wins “Best Wearable Debut” Alongside Lenovo, Samsung, and Intel

Yokneam Illit, Israel, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Devices Ltd. (the “Company” or “Wearable Devices”) (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW), an award-winning pioneer in artificial intelligence (“AI”)-based wearable gesture control technology, today announced that its Mudra Link wristband received the “Best Wearable Debut” award from Laptop Magazine at MWC Barcelona 2025 (“MWC 2025”). This recognition places Mudra Link among top innovations recognized at MWC 2025, alongside major global brands such as Lenovo Group Limited, Samsung Electronics Co., and Intel Corporation, reaffirming its position as a pioneering force in neural interface and gesture-based control solutions.

The Mudra Link introduces a breakthrough wearable neural interface, enabling seamless and intuitive control of smartphones, computers, and augmented reality (AR) devices through gestures and subtle finger movements. Industry experts and leading publications praised the product’s potential to redefine human-computer interaction.

"While Meta is busy promising this tech’s arrival in the future, one company is bringing it to you right now,” wrote Laptop Magazine, which featured Mudra Link in its “MWC 2025: The Best Products” roundup. The publication further stated that “it has the potential to become the only way we control our tech.”

Wearable Devices’ innovations were spotlighted across numerous leading technology and mainstream media platforms. Notable media coverage includes:

MSN: “This wearable could replace the mouse and keyboard, and I saw it firsthand at MWC 2025.”

Applesfera: “Although it may seem like science fiction, technology already makes it possible.”

Corriere: “It’s not science fiction, but the technology presented by Wearable Devices.”

"Receiving the ‘Best Wearable Debut’ award and gaining industry-wide recognition at MWC 2025 is a testament to our vision of making touchless interaction an everyday reality," said Asher Dahan, Chief Executive Officer of Wearable Devices. "The positive response from industry experts, journalists, and consumers at MWC 2025 points to the fact that we are on the right path to delivering cutting-edge neural interface solutions that enhance user experience across digital devices, from mobile computing to AR and beyond."

About Wearable Devices Ltd.

Wearable Devices Ltd. is a pioneering growth company revolutionizing human-computer interaction through its AI-powered neural input technology for both consumer and business markets. Leveraging proprietary sensors, software, and advanced AI algorithms, the Company’s innovative products, including the Mudra Band for iOS and Mudra Link for Android, enable seamless, touch-free interaction by transforming subtle finger and wrist movements into intuitive controls. These groundbreaking solutions enhance gaming and the rapidly expanding AR/VR/XR landscapes. The Company offers a dual-channel business model: direct-to-consumer sales and enterprise licensing. Its flagship Mudra Band integrates functional and stylish design with cutting-edge AI to empower consumers, while its enterprise solutions provide businesses with the tools to deliver immersive and interactive experiences. By setting the input standard for the XR market, Wearable Devices is redefining user experiences and driving innovation in one of the fastest-growing tech sectors. Wearable Devices’ ordinary shares and warrants trade on the Nasdaq under the symbols “WLDS” and “WLDSW,” respectively.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the “safe harbor” created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or other comparable terms. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when we discuss the benefits and advantages of our devices and technology, Mudra Link’s potential to redefine human-computer interaction and our vision of making touchless interaction an everyday reality. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release regarding our strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the trading of our ordinary shares or warrants and the development of a liquid trading market; our ability to successfully market our products and services; the acceptance of our products and services by customers; our continued ability to pay operating costs and ability to meet demand for our products and services; the amount and nature of competition from other security and telecom products and services; the effects of changes in the cybersecurity and telecom markets; our ability to successfully develop new products and services; our success establishing and maintaining collaborative, strategic alliance agreements, licensing and supplier arrangements; our ability to comply with applicable regulations; and the other risks and uncertainties described in our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed on March 15, 2024 and our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

