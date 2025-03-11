Primech A&P Joins SIFMA, Strengthening Commitment to Industry Excellence, Innovation, and Sustainable Facility Management Services

SINGAPORE, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primech Holdings Limited (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PMEC), an established technology-driven facility services provider in the public and private sectors operating mainly in Singapore, today announced that its subsidiary Primech A&P Pte. Ltd. ("Primech A&P") has officially joined the Singapore International Facility Management Association (SIFMA). This influential membership reinforces the Company's dedication to driving industry excellence, adopting best practices, and contributing to the future of Singapore's built environment sector.

As the leading association representing the interests of Singapore's facility management (FM) industry, SIFMA plays an important role in fostering collaboration, professional development, and policy advocacy. Through this membership, Primech A&P will actively participate in SIFMA's comprehensive educational programs, networking opportunities, and collaborative initiatives focused on smart FM solutions, sustainability, and workforce development—key pillars of SIFMA's industry advancement framework.

This new membership builds on Primech A&P's recent industry recognition, including the prestigious ASEAN Public Toilet Award received in January 2025 for its exceptional management of Newton Food Centre's facilities. The Company was also named a finalist for the Singapore Apex Corporate Sustainability Awards in the "LowCarbonSG" category, recognizing its significant improvement in carbon emissions through substantial effort and investment.

"Joining SIFMA represents a great opportunity for Primech A&P to collaborate with industry leaders and contribute to SIFMA's mission of elevating facility management standards across Singapore," said Khazid Omar, COO of Primech A&P. "We are committed to actively participating in SIFMA's industry initiatives, integrating their FM best practices into our operations, and supporting the association's vision of developing world-class facility management professionals equipped with future-ready skills and competencies."

About the Singapore International Facility Management Association

The Singapore International Facility Management Association (SIFMA) serves to represent the Facility Management (FM) companies and individuals and be the voice of the FM sector. SIFMA aims to be the sole resource center for its members, create more awareness, promote technology adoption, and develop and advance facility management as a recognized profession. For more information, visit https://www.sifma.org.sg/.

About Primech Holdings Limited

Headquartered in Singapore, Primech Holdings Limited is a leading provider of comprehensive technology-driven facilities services, predominantly serving both public and private sectors throughout Singapore. Primech Holdings offers an extensive range of services tailored to meet the complex demands of its diverse clientele. Services include advanced general facility maintenance services, specialized cleaning solutions such as marble polishing and facade cleaning, meticulous stewarding services, and targeted cleaning services for offices and homes. Known for its commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge technology, Primech Holdings integrates eco-friendly practices and smart technology solutions to enhance operational efficiency and client satisfaction. This strategic approach positions Primech Holdings as a leader in the industry and a proactive contributor to advancing industry standards and practices in Singapore and beyond. For more information, visit www.primechholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, for example, statements about completing the acquisition, anticipated revenues, growth, and expansion. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are also based on assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure that such expectations will be correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

