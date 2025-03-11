Intelligent Bio Solutions to Participate in the iAccess Virtual Best Ideas Spring Conference on March 25th and 26th

NEW YORK, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (Nasdaq: INBS) (“INBS” or the “Company”), a medical technology company delivering intelligent, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions, today announced that its management team will participate in the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Spring Conference 2025 on March 25 and 26, 2025.

iAccess Alpha Virtual Conference Details:

Date: March 25-26, 2025

Presentation Day and Time: Tuesday, March 25th at 11:00 a.m. ET

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3083/52118

INBS will also conduct one-on-one meetings during the conference. To schedule a meeting with management, please contact your representatives at iAccess or email KCSA Strategic Communications at INBS@KCSA.com.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: INBS) is a medical technology company delivering innovative, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions. The Company believes that its Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System will revolutionize portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields. Designed as a hygienic and cost-effective system, the test screens for the recent use of drugs commonly found in the workplace, including opiates, cocaine, methamphetamine, and cannabis. With sample collection in seconds and results in under ten minutes, this technology would be a valuable tool for employers in safety-critical industries. The Company’s current customer segments outside the US include construction, manufacturing and engineering, transport and logistics firms, drug treatment organizations, and coroners.

For more information, visit: http://www.ibs.inc/

Company Contact:

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.

info@ibs.inc

LinkedIn | Twitter

Investor & Media Contact:

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

PH: (212) 896-1254

INBS@kcsa.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.