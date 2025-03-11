Two Local Recruitment Icons Unite to Transform Search and Hiring in the Triangle

Crystal Suazo and Joseph Fields

Reagan Madison Solutions Brings a Relationship-Driven Approach to Search and Consulting in Accounting, Finance, HR, Operations, and Life Sciences

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Triangle’s hiring landscape is about to change with the launch of Reagan Madison Solutions (RMS), a boutique firm specializing in search and consulting for accounting, finance, HR, operations, life sciences, and more. Founded by Crystal Suazo and Joseph Fields , RMS brings together 52 years of industry experience and a history of collaboration that clients have long encouraged. While this merger is new, the idea has been in the works for years—making it both a celebration and a strategic move.“We are not just recruiters—we are trusted advisors,” said Crystal Suazo, Co-Founder and Partner. “Our experience allows us to go beyond matching resumes to job descriptions. We take the time to understand a company’s culture, needs, and long-term goals, ensuring we connect them with the right talent, not just a quick fix.”Unlike large national firms, RMS offers tailored hiring solutions that emphasize long-term success for both companies and candidates. Their search services focus on permanent placements, while their consulting division provides expertise in ERP implementation, due diligence, post-acquisition integration, and staff augmentation.Co-Founder and Partner, Joseph Fields highlights the importance of integrity, communication, and accountability in their approach. “The recruiting industry often struggles with follow-through. Our commitment is simple: we call back, we provide honest guidance, and we deliver solutions that work. Clients and candidates deserve consistency, and that’s what we bring.”RMS prioritizes relationships over transactions, ensuring they match candidates with companies they connect with, not just the jobs they work for. Their team takes the time to understand both individuals and organizations, creating strategic solutions that address more than just surface-level needs.“Recruiting strictly based on skill sets is fundamentally easy, but what we do is different,” Fields added. “We get to know your business, your culture, and your long-term goals. We don’t just fill roles—we find the right fit for success.”Clients can expect a high-touch, consultative experience where their needs are carefully crafted solutions, not generic placements. With RMS, you don’t have to retell your story—they are not a revolving-door firm. From the beginning to the end of a relationship, clients work with the same dedicated professionals who understand their needs inside and out.With decades of experience and ongoing conversations with business leaders, RMS provides valuable market insights to help companies stay ahead. Their strategic approach ensures that every hiring decision is based on a deep understanding of industry trends and business needs.About Reagan Madison SolutionsReagan Madison Solutions is a Raleigh-based search and consulting firm built on a foundation of integrity, communication, and accountability. With 52 years of experience in the accounting, finance, human resources, operations, and life sciences sectors, founders Crystal Suazo and Joseph Fields bring unparalleled expertise to the recruitment and consulting landscape. The firm's relationship-driven approach prioritizes building long-term partnerships with both clients and candidates, ensuring optimal matches that align with company culture and long-term fit. RMS offers a comprehensive suite of services, including permanent search and specialized consulting in areas such as ERP implementation, due diligence, and post-acquisition integration. Committed to a consultative approach, RMS acts as a trusted advisor, delivering tailored solutions and providing consistent support throughout every engagement.

