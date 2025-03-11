Roadzen’s DrivebuddyAI Awarded Patent for AI-Driven Driver Risk Assessment, Transforming Global Road Safety

Nasdaq-listed AI mobility tech leader secures key intellectual property for computer vision-based driver risk assessment method

NEW YORK, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN) (“Roadzen” or the “Company”), a global leader in AI at the intersection of insurance and mobility, today announced that its drivebuddyAI platform has been granted a patent in India for its Cognitive Assessment of Risk for Drivers (CARD) scoring system, with patents pending in the U.S. and Europe.

While traditional driver scoring models focus on isolated risks such as hard braking and speeding, drivebuddyAI’s Cognitive Assessment of Risk for Drivers (CARD) system takes a comprehensive and context-aware approach. It analyzes simultaneous hazards like drowsiness, collision warnings, seatbelt or phone-use violations, and environmental factors such as road conditions and weather. A clustering algorithm correlates compounding issues—for example, speeding on wet roads or drowsy driving during late hours—to yield real-time risk insights. Through personalized coaching and a rewards-and-penalties framework, the system fosters safer driving behaviors and supports fleet operators and insurers with risk-based premium calculations and proactive safety interventions.

Our experience with thousands of drivers generating over a billion kilometers of driving data has proven the need for an integrated approach that unifies multiple data streams into a contextual algorithm. The net result of our comprehensive system approach has delivered up to 70% reduction in accidents,” said Nisarg Pandya, CEO at drivebuddyAI. “By precisely weighting each risk factor and providing real-time insights, we empower fleets to proactively enhance safety and efficiency.”

Roadzen’s DrivebuddyAI also recently became the first system to receive Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) validation under India’s AIS 184 standard—expected to be mandatory for all six million commercial vehicles in India by 2026—making it the only fully compliant driver safety system available for automotive OEMs.

“Embodied AI—or agents that perceive, learn, and make decisions while operating in the real world—represents an incredible opportunity to transform both insurance and mobility, industries that exceed a trillion dollars in annual spend. Every driver benefits from improved road safety, while insurers gain more precise control of underwriting through our CARD scoring algorithm. We see this as a win-win for everyone. Our innovations show that Roadzen remains peerless in this vertical, and we plan to continue innovating for sustained growth,” said Rohan Malhotra, Founder and CEO of Roadzen.

About Roadzen Inc.

Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN) is a global technology company transforming auto insurance using advanced artificial intelligence (AI). Thousands of clients, from the world’s leading insurers, carmakers, and fleets to dealerships and auto insurance agents, use Roadzen’s technology to build new products, sell insurance, process claims, and improve road safety. Roadzen’s pioneering work in telematics, generative AI, and computer vision has earned recognition as a top AI innovator by publications such as Forbes, Fortune, and Financial Express. Roadzen’s mission is to continue advancing AI research at the intersection of mobility and insurance, ushering in a world where accidents are prevented, premiums are fair, and claims are processed within minutes, not weeks. Headquartered in Burlingame, California, the Company has 320 employees across its global offices in the U.S., U.K. and India. To learn more, please visit www.roadzen.ai.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” and “continue,” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of our products and solutions, strategy, demand for our products, expansion plans, future operations, future operating results, estimated revenues, losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release. Factors that might cause or contribute to such a discrepancy include, but are not limited to, those described in “Risk Factors” in our Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, including the annual report on Form 10-K we filed with the SEC on July 1, 2024. We urge you to consider these factors, risks and uncertainties carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to our company or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. Except as expressly required by applicable securities law, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Contacts: IR@roadzen.ai

Media Contacts: Sanya Soni sanya@roadzen.ai or media@roadzen.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.