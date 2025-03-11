Act-On Software Wins 2 Industry Awards for AI Innovation and Category Leadership

Act-On Earns Marketing Automation Platform of the Year and Most Innovative Web Application for work in AI

Portland, ORE, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Act-On Software announces winning two prestigious industry awards for innovation, “Marketing Platform of the Year 2025” from Martech Outlook and “Most Innovative Companies in Marketing Technology” in the “Web and Mobile App” category from The Martech Weekly TMW 100. These awards add to a growing list of plaudits for the best-of-breed enterprise B2B marketing automation provider.

Act-On Software has earned the “Marketing Automation Platform of the Year 2025” award. This recognition is based on the nominations received from Martech Outlook magazine’s subscribers and a comprehensive evaluation by their panel of industry experts and decision-makers. The recognition reflects Act-On’s achievements and the confidence it has garnered among customers and industry peers.

Act-On also won category winner for “Web and Mobile application” in the highly competitive Most Innovative Company in Marketing Technology TMW 100 Award for work in the use of AI. Act-On Software was reviewed by an esteemed panel of martech authorities from around the globe, including Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Africa. Prior to the panel's selection, public voting gave the general public the opportunity to influence the final rankings of all contenders.“This year’s TMW 100 is a truly impressive list of innovators—big and small,” said Juan Mendoza, CEO and founder of The Martech Weekly. “We’re excited to see the dedication to innovation that our TMW 100 winners, like Act-On Software, have had.”

Act-On Software’s nomination as a Judge’s Pick recognizes them as one of 36 nominees from the entire TMW 100 list that stood out to industry experts as a particularly impressive and promising marketing technology innovation.

Act-On Software won their award for innovation in AI technology, and specifically their advances with Act-On True Open™, AI tech that identifies non-human (bot) email opens, clicks, and engagements so that marketers can understand whether humans or bots are engaging with their emails and separate the true engagement from the noise.

“We are thrilled to win this TMW 100 award for Category Leader and our work in AI,” said Syed Ahmed, SVP of Engineering at Act-On Software. “Act-On is dedicated to innovation, and particularly AI, to make Act-On Marketing Automation the Easiest to Use and Most Intelligence Marketing Automation Platform.”

Ahmed has led Act-On’s engineering team in reimagining Marketing Automation for a future based on AI and Data Freedom, following the north star of building the Easiest to Use and Most Intelligent marketing automation solution. This includes expanding a marketers’ ability to ingest and share data across the martech stack, embedding AI into every component of the platform, and rearchitecting the user experience to make marketers’ lives easier and more productive. Marketing Automation is undergoing a revolution, where AI impacts everything we do. Act-On is at the forefront of this revolution, while staying true to its roots as an independent, best-of-breed solution, making it easier than ever for marketers to engage their buyers and leverage all their data in a single source of truth.

For details about the TMW 100 and to view a stream of the awards ceremony, please visit https://www.themartechweekly.com/tmw100/

About Act-On Software:

Act-On Software provides the innovative marketing automation platform for marketers who think big and act boldly. As the last independent MAP provider, Act-On focuses 100% on serving marketers. Act-On’s innovation focuses on marketing efficiency, powerful AI features built into the software, the promise of data freedom and integration, and personal dedication to your success through human support and professional services. We push the possibilities of marketing automation forward, with AI and machine learning solutions to advanced marketing problems. Act-On is marketing automation for the future. From headquarters in Portland, Oregon, Act-On Software serves enterprise customers such as, Best Buy, Flextronics, Red Lions Hotels, Sharp, and SKF Group. For more information, visit www.act-on.com.

