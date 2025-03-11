Doze Sateen Duvet Bundle Selected as a Good Housekeeping 2025 Bedding Award Winner

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doze®, the makers of fuss-free duvets that provide luxury bedding solutions to lazy people, announced today that The Doze Sateen Duvet Bundle was named as the Best Duvet Cover category winner in Good Housekeeping’s 2025 Bedding Awards. The full list of awards can be found on goodhousekeeping.com/bedding2025.

Doze was created to help make the everyday chore of changing the bed easier, quicker, and less physically demanding. Doze innovatively designed its easy-change duvet bundles with a proprietary snap system, three-sided zipper, premium materials and accessible pricing. Each bundle includes a duvet cover, down alternative insert comforter, pillow sham(s), and a canvas dust bag equipped with carrying handles for easy, clean storage.

“We are beyond thrilled to be recognized by Good Housekeeping in the 2025 Bedding Awards,” said Bryan Ginberg, Founder and CEO of Doze Bedding. “This prestigious acknowledgment is a true testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team in crafting our high-quality Doze bedding products. We remain deeply committed to providing our customers with the ultimate sleep experience, where simplicity, luxury, comfort, and innovation are the foundation of everything we create.”

The Doze Sateen Duvet is made from 100% long-staple cotton and features a cozy and buttery-soft feel, subtle and luminous sheen, and a warmth level that is ideal for any type of sleeper. The bundle is available in Twin/Twin XL, Full/Queen and King/California King size options and in five different aesthetic colors: Snow (pure white), Lake (deep, dreamy blue), Fog (light gray), Sand (neutral beige) and Moss (warm woodland green). Doze also offers two different down alternative inserts—lightweight for warmer climates or hot sleepers and all-season that can be used year round.

One of the best benefits of a Doze Duvet Bundle is its simplicity and ease of use. The bundle provides everything needed to make the bed feel like an oasis and it’s as easy as 1-2-3-4.

Unzip: First, unzip all three sides of the duvet cover and lay it flat – giving full and easy access to place the insert. The unique three-sided zip system means no more buttoning, heavy lifting, climbing inside and shaking to assemble the duvet. Insert: Next, lay the down-alternative insert into the open duvet cover, aligning the corners. Snap: Then, fasten the cover’s snaps through the insert’s corner openings for a secure grip. Doze's unique duvet system eliminates all tying, shoving, and awkward maneuvering while helping to avoid separating, bunching and lumps. Zip: Finally, once the insert is snapped into the duvet, simply zip the duvet back up on all three sides. The zipper performs faster and is more efficient than buttons, and its seal prevents other items from getting stuck in the cover during laundering. Additionally, Doze’s pillow shams are designed with a zipper closure to make it easier to load pillows without hassle.

Each year, product experts in the Good Housekeeping Institute spend months testing hundreds of bedding items to help shoppers find the sleep gear worth buying. In addition to evaluating factors like durability, washability and performance using specialized equipment in the GH Institute Textiles Lab, they utilized over 600 sleep testers to try out the bedding in their homes and rate aspects such as comfort, support and ease of use. To choose the winners, judges focused on attributes like quality, innovation, convenience, value, style and sustainability.

The Doze Sateen Bundle is available for purchase at www.dozebedding.com or on Amazon. Click HERE for a demonstration video and images. For more information about Doze, please visit www.dozebedding.com or follow us on Instagram or Facebook.

About Doze Inc.

Doze has solved the biggest problem in bedding. Designed for the busy, lazy, uncoordinated, or anyone who appreciates a good life hack, Doze simplifies the tedious task of making the bed. No more fights about whose turn it is to change the duvet, no more sleeping beneath a bare insert, and no more crumpled covers. Designed with superior-quality fabrics, a smooth gliding zipper that opens up on three sides, and a proprietary corner snap system that holds the insert firmly in place, Doze puts every corner of the duvet within hand’s reach, for an easier, quicker change. No more stuffing, fluffing, shaking, buttoning, and tying involved. For more information about Doze, please visit www.dozebedding.com or follow us on Instagram or Facebook.

Contact:

Kelly Kaufman

K Squared Group

kelly@ksquaredgroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.