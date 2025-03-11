Mechanical Ventilator Market Growth, Trends, and Future Prospects | CAGR of 12.82% by 2030

PORTLAND, IN, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alarming rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, increase in geriatric population, initiatives taken by government & ventilators manufacturers to increase mechanical ventilator production, and impact of COVID-19 on market are expected to notably contribute toward the growth of the global mechanical ventilator market during the forecast period.According to the report, the global mechanical ventilators industry is expected to endorse $18,632.21 million by 2030, having witnessed a value of $4,652.34 million in 2020, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.82% during the forecast timeframe.Prime Factors Influencing Market Growth:The global mechanical ventilators market growth is attributed to several factors, including the rise in government spending on healthcare & health policies, and the high prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases. On the other hand, the high cost and potential risks associated with mechanical ventilators impede the growth of the market. Moreover, technological advances, portability, and design bring prolific opportunities in the upcoming years.Request Sample of the Report on Mechanical Ventilators Market Forecast 2032- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/453 High prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases and rise in government expenditure on healthcare & health policies drive the growth of the global mechanical ventilator market. However, high costs and risks related to usage of mechanical ventilators hinder the market growth. On the other hand, technological innovations, portability, and design create new opportunities in the coming years.The devices segment to continue its leadership status during the forecast periodBased on component, the devices segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than 85% of the global mechanical ventilator market, and is projected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in demand for different types of mechanical ventilator devices and rise in chronic diseases. However, the services segment is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 13.8% from 2021 to 2030, owing to rise in sales of ventilators and surge in the number of hospitals.The intensive care unit/critical care segment to maintain its lead position by 2030Based on product type, the intensive care unit/critical care segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global mechanical ventilator market, and is estimated to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. This is due to rise in the number of hospitals & clinics, surge in chronic diseases, and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the transport/portable/ambulatory segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 13.6% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to convenient in-home care settings and increase in the geriatric population.North America to maintain its dominance by 2030Based on region, North America contributed to the highest market share in 2020, holding around one-third of the global mechanical ventilator market, and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2030. This is attributed to rise in prevalence of lung diseases, presence of key players for manufacturing & development of mechanical ventilators, and surge in the number of hospitals in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to portray the largest CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period, owing to increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, rise in the number of hospitals, and government initiatives to increase the production of ventilators.Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/453 Leading Market PlayersAsahi Kasei Corporation (Zoll Medical Corporation)Carl Reiner GmbHDraegerwerk AG & Co. KGaAGetinge AB (Maquet Holding B.V. & Co. KG)General Electric Company (GE Healthcare)Hamilton Medical AGKoninklijke Philips N.V.Medtronic Plc. (Covidien Ltd.)Mindray Medical International LimitedSmiths Group Plc.Vyaire Medical Inc.About Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.