Proteomics Market to reach $161.9 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 14.2%

PORTLAND, IL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The proteomics market is witnessing significant growth propelled by advancements in technology, such as mass spectrometry and protein microarrays, enabling researchers to delve deeper into the complexities of the proteome. Moreover, the escalating demand for targeted and precision medicine, coupled with the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, further propels the adoption of proteomic solutions.According to the report, the "proteomics market" was valued at $32.8 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $161.9 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2024 to 2035.Request Sample of the Report on Proteomics Market Forecast 2035- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1677 Proteomics focuses on the comprehensive analysis of proteins within a biological system. Unlike genomics, which examines the entirety of an organism's genetic material, proteomics delves into the intricate world of proteins, the functional workhorses of cells. It involves the large-scale study of the structure, function, and interactions of proteins, aiming to understand their roles in biological processes and disease states. Proteomics employs various techniques, including mass spectrometry, protein microarrays, and bioinformatics tools, to identify, quantify, and characterize proteins present in cells, tissues, or organisms.Proteomics is the study of the complete set of proteins present in a biological system, offering valuable insights into cellular functions, interactions, and disease mechanisms. In the healthcare industry, proteomics has emerged as a powerful tool for biomarker discovery, drug development, and personalized medicine. By analyzing protein profiles in tissues, blood, or other bodily fluids, proteomics enables the identification of disease markers for early diagnosis and prognosis assessment. Additionally, it facilitates the development of targeted therapies by understanding the underlying molecular pathways involved in various diseases.2023 Recession Impact AnalysisThe global recession had a significant impact on the proteomics market.The economic uncertainty has negatively impacted the research and development activities in the proteomics market.However, the proteomics market is expected to recover owing to high adoption of proteomics for the treatment of chronic diseases and drug discovery and development procedures.Have a Question? Connect to our Analyst - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/1677 The reagents segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBy component, the reagent segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to dominate during the forecast period, accounting for more than three-fourths of the proteomics market revenue, owing to high use of reagents for every laboratory research work of proteomics.The drug discovery segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBy application, the drug discovery segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than half of the proteomics market revenue. This is attributed to proteomics being widely adopted to evaluate the drug candidate in various parameters such as safety profile, efficacy, and toxicology during the preclinical trials.For Purchase Enquiry - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1677 North America to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.By region, North America held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than two-fifths of the proteomics market revenue. This is attributed to well-established healthcare infrastructure and rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register a noteworthy CAGR during the forecast period, owing to developing pharmaceutical industries in the region.Leading Market Players: -Bio-Rad Laboratories IncThermo Fisher Scientific IncDanaher CorporationBruker CorporationWaters CorporationPerkin Elmer IncHoriba Ltd.Merck KGaAAgilent Technologies IncLi-Cor IncAbout Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.