SCADA Market Valuation Worth USD 26.6 Billion by 2032, At 11.2% CAGR - Report by Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Increase in penetration of mobile SCADA system and surging trend of industry 4.0 across manufacturing and processing industries is boosting the growth of the global market. In addition, Rapid growth in utilization of cloud computing technology positively impacts growth of the SCADA market. However, huge investment costs for insertion and sustentation of SCADA systems and escalating cyberattacks in the industrial networks are hampering the market growth. On the contrary, increasing advancements in wireless sensor networks is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the SCADA market during the forecast period..The global SCADA industry generated $9.5 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $26.6 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.2% from 2023 to 2032.The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions.Major industry players such as Honeywell International Inc., JFE Engineering Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Hitachi, Ltd., Alstom SA, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc., Emerson Electric Company, International Business Machines Corporation, ABB.Request Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/544 Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) market revenue, due to stable power management, as well as massive investment in technologies. However, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 13.1% from 2023 to 2032 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to increase in investment by the government in automation for a wide range of industries.Based on end-user, the utilities segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to nearly half of the global Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) market revenue, owing to increase in adoption of SCADA in various utilities industries to monitor and control remote pumps and compressors. However, the discrete manufacturing segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 14.0% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, as it helps businesses in the manufacturing sector to manage their operations in a more efficient and effective manner.Buy this Complete Report (339 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:Based on offering, the hardware segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for around half of the global Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) market revenue, owing to rise in adoption of RTU devices in various industrial process, such as pressure tests, circulation pumps from a central location, to improve operational efficiency, and control various processes. However, the software segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.8% from 2023 to 2032, as it helps to improve business operational efficiency, reduce infrastructure costs, and improve product quality.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/544 Based on component, the remote terminal unit (RTU) segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifth of the global Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) market revenue, owing to rise in adoption of RTU devices in various industrial process, such as pressure tests, circulation pumps from a central location, to improve operational efficiency, and control various processes. However, the communication system segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.6% from 2023 to 2032, as it helps to improve business operational efficiency, reduce infrastructure costs, and improve product quality.

