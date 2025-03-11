RTI Announces Over 1 Million Vehicles on the Road with Connext Drive Inside

Trusted by OEMs globally, Connext Drive is the proven communication framework for E/E and Software-Defined Vehicle architectures

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI) , the infrastructure software company for smart-world systems, today announced that RTI Connext Drive ® now runs in over 1 million vehicles on the road worldwide. Connext Drive enables intelligent information exchange and system interoperability across heterogeneous hardware and software environments, providing the data backbone for E/E and software-defined vehicle (SDV) architectures. Automotive OEMs trust RTI for rapid, reliable in-vehicle communication with streamlined development cycles from simulation to production.

Connext Drive enables seamless data exchange and interoperability across all major automotive technologies, allowing automakers to focus on application building rather than system integration, boosting productivity and efficiency. By streamlining SDV development from simulation to production, Connext Drive ensures code portability, minimizes rework, and speeds up deployment to market.

"The shift to SDVs is a significant one for traditional OEMs, who now need to navigate the complexities of integrating vast amounts of code across an extensive, interconnected network of vehicle subsystems,” said Stan Schneider, CEO at RTI. “Ensuring that all these systems work together as designed is a major challenge; that’s where RTI comes in. With over 1 million vehicles on the road, RTI excels at helping our customers get to production. We’re proud of our legacy in enabling the automotive industry to build the intelligent systems that will define tomorrow.”

Based on the Data Distribution Service (DDS™) Standard , Connext Drive provides an open, secure communication framework that delivers the performance needed to bring tomorrow’s vehicles to life. Starting with the 2026 models, Connext Drive will provide the core technology for all XPENG vehicles , powering next-generation E/E vehicle architectures to create smarter, more efficient, and future-ready vehicles. In addition to the impending production with XPENG, RTI is currently in production with 10+ OEMs.

RTI’s communication framework allows automotive customers to manage risk, enhance scalability, and increase modularity and reusability while meeting the highest levels of safety and cybersecurity standards. Connext Drive meets all major software safety standards including ISO 26262 ASIL D, ISO 21434 and ASPICE CL1.

About RTI

Real-Time Innovations (RTI) is the infrastructure software company for smart-world systems. RTI Connext® is the world’s leading software framework for intelligent distributed systems. Uniquely, Connext users can build systems that combine advanced sensing, fast control, and AI algorithms.

With 2,000 customer designs, RTI excels at getting customers to production. RTI software runs over 250 autonomous vehicle programs, supports dozens of automotive ADAS and software-defined architectures, controls the largest power plants in North America, integrates over 400 major defense programs, drives a new generation of MedTech systems and robotics, and underlies Canada’s air traffic control and NASA’s launch control systems.

RTI runs a smarter world.

RTI is the market leader in products compliant with the Data Distribution Service (DDS™) standard. RTI is privately held and headquartered in Silicon Valley with regional offices in Colorado, Spain, and Singapore.

