Armlogi Holding Corp. Reports 20% Workforce Expansion Since Mid-2023

Measured Hiring Strategy to Support Operational Excellence and Service Capabilities

WALNUT, CA, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armlogi Holding Corp. (“Armlogi” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BTOC), a U.S.-based warehousing and logistics service provider that offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment, today announced workforce expansion, with employee headcount increasing by 20% over the past 20 months.

Armlogi has adopted a disciplined approach to scaling its operations, as it endeavors to maintain service quality. Since July 2023, Armlogi grew from 173 employees to 208 employees as of March 2025. This measured expansion aligns with increasing client demand and the Company's enhanced service offerings.

"We believe that our workforce development strategy exemplifies our commitment to sustainable growth," said Aidy Chou, Chairman and CEO of Armlogi. "By expanding our team, we intend to strengthen our operational capabilities while preserving the high service standards our clients depend on. We anticipate that this approach to talent acquisition positions us well for the next phase of our strategic growth initiatives. We recognize that cross-border e-commerce logistics is subject to various external factors, including changes in international trade policies. We remain vigilant in monitoring developments affecting trade relations with China and are prepared to adapt our growth strategy accordingly in this evolving landscape."

This growth has enabled Armlogi to optimize its warehouse operations, enhance technology integration, and improve customer service without disrupting existing business processes. The additional personnel have been deployed across the Company's nationwide network of fulfillment centers, supporting Armlogi's full spectrum of logistics services.

About Armlogi Holding Corp.

Armlogi Holding Corp., based in Walnut, CA, is a U.S.-based warehousing and logistics service provider that offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions relating to warehouse management and order fulfillment. The Company caters to cross-border e-commerce merchants looking to establish overseas warehouses in the U.S. market. With ten warehouses covering over three and a half million square feet, the Company offers comprehensive one-stop warehousing and logistics services. The Company’s warehouses are equipped with facilities and technology for handling and storing large and bulky items. For more information, please visit www.armlogi.com.

Armlogi is on X (formerly Twitter). Sign up to follow @ArmLogiUS at https://x.com/ArmLogiUS.

Armlogi is on LinkedIn; follow us at https://www.linkedin.com/company/armlogi-holding-corp.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us.

Company Contact:

info@armlogi.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Matthew Abenante, IRC

President

Strategic Investor Relations, LLC

Tel: 347-947-2093

Email: matthew@strategic-ir.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.