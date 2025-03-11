AmMax Bio Announces Presentation at BIO-Europe Spring 2025

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmMax Bio, Inc. (“AmMax”), a private clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapeutics in oncology, today announced that Laura Zhu, Ph.D., MBA, the Company’s Chief Business Officer, will present at the 2025 BIO-Europe Spring Convention to be held March 17-19, 2025, in Milan, Italy. The presentation will take place on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at 9:45 a.m. CET in Coral 1 on Level 2 of the Allianz MiCo Central Building.

To schedule a meeting with the Company’s management at the convention, please submit a meeting request through the BIO One-on-One Partnering™ system or contact brandon.weiner@icrhealthcare.com.

About AmMax Bio Inc.

​AmMax, founded by Larry Hsu, Ph.D., in 2020, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative therapeutics for cancer patients. AmMax has built a robust oncology pipeline addressing significant unmet needs and large commercial opportunities. The Company’s pipeline includes primarily AMB-066 for CRC MRD, currently enrolling patients in a Phase 2a clinical trial at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, and AMB-104, a pre-IND novel antibody-drug conjugate for acute myeloid leukemia (AML). For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.AmMaxBio.com.

Contact

For corporate development: For investor inquiry: Laura Zhu, Ph.D., MBA Andrew Sauter CBO CFO laurazhu@ammaxbio.com andrewsauter@ammaxbio.com

Legal Disclaimer:

