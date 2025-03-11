New Jersey Interscholastic Coaches Association and the New Jersey Lacrosse Foundation Announce Details for the 2025 Annual Kirst Cup

SOMERVILLE, N.J., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New Jersey Interscholastic Lacrosse Coaches Association (NJILCA) along with the New Jersey Lacrosse Foundation unveils details for the highly anticipated 2025 Annual Kirst Cup, New Jersey’s premier high school boys’ lacrosse postseason State championship games. This year’s tournament will take place once again at Kean University in Union, NJ: Quarterfinals are set for June 16, Semi-Finals on June 17, and Finals on June 19, 2025.

Introduced in 2023 by the NJILCA in partnership with the New Jersey Lacrosse Foundation, the Kirst Cup was established to continue the State’s longstanding tradition of crowning "One Champion on the Field" - a format that dates back to 1964. The tournament replaced the State Tournament of Champions and has quickly become a highlight of the New Jersey lacrosse season.

Supporting the Legacy of the Kirst Cup

To ensure the success of the inaugural event, Coach Tim Flynn of Mountain Lakes spearheaded a GoFundMe campaign, which raised more than $46,000 thanks to the generosity of the lacrosse community. These funds sustained the Kirst Cup through 2024. With the campaign now officially closed, the NJILCA extends its heartfelt appreciation to all who contributed. Your support has been instrumental in preserving this cherished tradition and upholding the excellence of New Jersey lacrosse.

Going forward, the New Jersey Lacrosse Foundation will continue funding and supporting these games through sponsorships as well as dollars raised at their annual golf outing and Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony held each July at Fiddler’s Elbow CC in Bedminster, NJ.

Exciting Changes for 2025

The 2025 Kirst Cup will maintain the traditional structure of the former Tournament of Champions, with two key updates:

Five-Team Format: There will be only five NJSIAA Group Champions, who will be seeded by Laxnumbers and will compete through the Quarterfinals, Semi-Finals, and Finals to determine New Jersey’s undisputed state champion.

College Shot Clock Rules: The 2025 tournament will introduce college shot clock rules, adding an exciting new layer of strategy and intensity to the competition.

Honoring a Lacrosse Icon: The Legacy of Kyle Kirst

The Kirst Cup is named in memory of Kyle Kirst, a revered New Jersey lacrosse coach, mentor, and friend. A former Rutgers University player, Kyle dedicated more than 30 years to coaching at the youth and high school levels. He is remembered as a devoted family man, an exceptional teacher, and a passionate advocate for the sport of lacrosse.

Support the 2025 Kirst Cup – Be Part of New Jersey Lacrosse History!

New Jersey lacrosse fans and supporters are invited to follow the 2025 Kirst Cup throughout the season and attend the games in person to witness the excitement firsthand. This premier high school boys' lacrosse championship promises intense competition and an electric atmosphere as teams compete for the ultimate title.

In addition to attending the tournament, there are opportunities to support the Kirst Cup through sponsorships or by participating in the NJ Lacrosse golf event and Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. Your involvement helps sustain this cherished tradition and continues to elevate the sport of lacrosse across the State of New Jersey.

For more information on sponsorship opportunities or to register for the NJ Lacrosse Golf Event, please visit our website and complete the interest form.

Don't miss your chance to be part of this incredible event - join us in celebrating New Jersey lacrosse!

For the latest updates and information, visit https://njlacrosse.org/kirst-cup.

Contact info: Harriet Donnelly

New Jersey Lacrosse Foundation

908-392-3801

njlacrossefoundation@gmail.com

