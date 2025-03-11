EZCORP to Host Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Thursday, March 13, 2025

AUSTIN, Texas, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZCORP, Inc. (“EZCORP” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EZPW), a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States and Latin America, will host its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Thursday, March 13, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time.

Investors may join the meeting by registering to receive dial-in information and a unique pin at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI3da566565d8c4f40ad6030a6989b93ca.

A replay of the conference call will be available online at http://investors.ezcorp.com shortly after the live call concludes.

EZCORP’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for fiscal 2024 has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The report is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website. EZCORP stockholders may obtain a paper copy of the report, free of charge, by sending a request to the investor relations contact below.

About EZCORP

Formed in 1989, EZCORP has grown into a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States and Latin America. We also sell pre-owned and recycled merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and merchandise purchased from customers. We are dedicated to satisfying the short-term cash needs of consumers who are both cash and credit constrained, focusing on an industry-leading customer experience. EZCORP is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol EZPW and is a member of the S&P 1000 Index and Nasdaq Composite Index.

Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA

Elevate IR

EZPW@elevate-ir.com

(720) 330-2829

