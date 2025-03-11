Sagimet Biosciences Announces Clearance of IND for FASN Inhibitor TVB-3567, to be Developed for the Treatment of Acne

TVB-3567 is the Company’s second fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitor

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (Sagimet, Nasdaq: SGMT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics targeting dysfunctional metabolic and fibrotic pathways, today announced the clearance of its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for TVB-3567, the Company’s second fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitor. TVB-3567 is a potent and selective small molecule FASN inhibitor, planned to enter clinical development for the treatment of acne. The IND with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Division of Dermatology and Dentistry allows the Company to initiate a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial of TVB-3567, planned in 2025.

“The clearance of the TVB-3567 IND marks a significant milestone for Sagimet, as we advance our second FASN inhibitor into the clinic and expand our therapeutic presence into dermatology,” said David Happel, Chief Executive Officer of Sagimet. “FASN inhibition is a highly attractive target in the treatment of acne, addressing acne’s most significant contributor, sebum. We are excited about bringing TVB-3567 into the clinic, building upon compelling data from the denifanstat program in acne, including the favorable sebum lipid composition changes demonstrated in the Phase 1 clinical trial conducted by Sagimet, and the significant decreases in inflammatory and non-inflammatory lesion counts after 12 weeks of treatment shown in a Phase 2 clinical trial conducted by our license partner Ascletis BioScience in patients with moderate to severe acne vulgaris in China. Based on both its mechanism of action and strong preclinical profile, we believe TVB-3567 has the potential to offer a differentiated treatment option for acne. We look forward to initiating enrollment of the first-in-human study of TVB-3567 in 2025.”

Over 50 million people suffer from acne in the US, making it one of the most prevalent skin diseases that physicians address annually. Acne’s pathogenesis is highly associated with increased sebum production in the skin. FASN is the last committed step in the de novo lipogenesis pathway which produces approximately 80% of sebum lipids, including the fatty acids palmitate and sapienate. Previous pre-clinical and clinical studies have demonstrated that a FASN inhibitor can favorably alter sebum composition and significantly reduce acne lesions. FASN inhibition therefore represents a therapeutic target within acne and a significant commercial opportunity, if approved.

The planned Phase 1 clinical trial will be a randomized double-blind placebo-controlled trial designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of TVB-3567 in healthy participants with or without acne. The trial is expected to be comprised of several parts, including single ascending dose cohorts and multiple ascending dose cohorts in participants without acne, followed by testing in participants with acne including evaluation of pharmacodynamic biomarkers.

About Sagimet Biosciences

Sagimet is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors that are designed to target dysfunctional metabolic and fibrotic pathways in diseases resulting from the overproduction of the fatty acid, palmitate. Sagimet’s lead drug candidate, denifanstat, is an oral, once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor in development for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis (MASH). FASCINATE-2, a Phase 2b clinical trial of denifanstat in MASH with liver biopsy-based primary endpoints, was successfully completed with positive results. Denifanstat has been granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the FDA for the treatment of non-cirrhotic MASH with moderate to advanced liver fibrosis (consistent with stages F2 to F3 fibrosis), and end-of-Phase 2 interactions with the FDA have been successfully completed, supporting the advancement of denifanstat into Phase 3 development in MASH. For additional information about Sagimet, please visit www.sagimet.com.

