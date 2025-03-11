Advancial Gives $30,865.97 Donation to Children’s HealthSM

Plano, TX, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Tuesday, February 18 Advancial Federal Credit Union presented Children’s Health, one of the largest and most prestigious health care institutions in the country and the leading pediatric health care system in North Texas, with a check totaling $30,865.97 at Children’s Medical Center Plano.

“Every year we visit, something new has been built!” said Deborah Griesbach, Advancial’s Chief Marketing Officer. “We’re proud to support the growth of this amazing facility in Plano and the wonderful work their team members do to help families in our communities heal and recover. Children’s Health does so much for North Texas families; we look forward to continuing to contribute in any way we can.”

Through several years of donations from members and employees, Advancial has donated over $100,000 to support Children’s Health. Advancial’s employees participate through an annual pledge drive with either recurring or single donations. Additionally, Advancial’s Save Up for Good charitable giving program makes it easy for members of the credit union to donate to charity by rounding up their debit card transactions and depositing them in an organization-wide account. At the end of the year, that total is then donated to the program’s charity beneficiary. Between 2023 and 2024, donations from this program increased by over 40%.

“Children’s Health is so thankful to Advancial Federal Credit Union, their employees and members for their continued support of our mission to make life better for children,” said Paulette Mulry, vice president of development at Children’s Medical Center Foundation. “Year after year, they continue to step up to help us meet the needs of our growing pediatric population. Their generosity is nothing short of incredible.”

“Advancial’s employees come through every year with extraordinary generosity,” said Ruth Sanchez, Advancial’s Member Insights Manager and the Leader of the company’s iCare Give team. In addition to donations, Advancial’s employees have access to paid hours to volunteer throughout the year. “Our company culture places a strong emphasis on giving back. It’s modeled by our leadership, it’s encouraged by our management and it’s even part of our performance reviews. From the top to the bottom, the Advancial family cares about our communities.”

With a history dating back to 1937, Advancial provides a diversified line of advanced financial solutions to its members. Today, Advancial is a full-service financial institution that serves more than 131,000 members worldwide and has assets of over $2.4 billion. For more information, please visit the Advancial website at www.advancial.org.

Conor McCarthy Advancial Federal Credit Union 9722011760 cmccarthy@advancial.org

