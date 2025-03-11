Rezolve Ai to Present at 37th Annual Roth Conference March 16-18, 2025

NEW YORK, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (Nasdaq: RZLV), a global leader in AI-driven retail and commerce solutions today announces that Daniel M. Wagner, Founder, Chairman, and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat alongside Omar Hijazi, Microsoft’s Americas Industry Leader for Retail, to discuss Rezolve Ai’s partnership with Microsoft and to comment on the “Future of E-Commerce: Will AI Agents Do Your Shopping?” The event is being held at the 37th Annual Roth Conference, taking place at the Laguna Cliffs Marriott in Dana Point, California March 16-18, 2025, and the fireside chat will take place on March 18, 2025, at 9:00AM. In addition, Mr. Wagner will host one-on-one meetings with investors.

About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) is an industry leader in AI-powered solutions, specializing in enhancing customer engagement, operational efficiency, and revenue growth. The Brain Suite delivers advanced tools that harness artificial intelligence to optimize processes, improve decision-making, and enable seamless digital experiences. For more information, visit www.rezolve.com.

Media Contact

Rezolve Ai

Urmee Khan

Global Head of Communications

urmeekhan@rezolve.com

+44 7576 094 040

Investor Relations Contact:

CORE IR

+15162222560

investors@rezolve.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.