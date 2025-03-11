Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,877 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,338 in the last 365 days.

Rezolve Ai to Present at 37th Annual Roth Conference March 16-18, 2025

NEW YORK, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (Nasdaq: RZLV), a global leader in AI-driven retail and commerce solutions today announces that Daniel M. Wagner, Founder, Chairman, and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat alongside Omar Hijazi, Microsoft’s Americas Industry Leader for Retail, to discuss Rezolve Ai’s partnership with Microsoft and to comment on the “Future of E-Commerce: Will AI Agents Do Your Shopping?” The event is being held at the 37th Annual Roth Conference, taking place at the Laguna Cliffs Marriott in Dana Point, California March 16-18, 2025, and the fireside chat will take place on March 18, 2025, at 9:00AM. In addition, Mr. Wagner will host one-on-one meetings with investors.

About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) is an industry leader in AI-powered solutions, specializing in enhancing customer engagement, operational efficiency, and revenue growth. The Brain Suite delivers advanced tools that harness artificial intelligence to optimize processes, improve decision-making, and enable seamless digital experiences. For more information, visit www.rezolve.com.

Media Contact
Rezolve Ai
Urmee Khan
Global Head of Communications
urmeekhan@rezolve.com
+44 7576 094 040

Investor Relations Contact:
CORE IR
+15162222560
investors@rezolve.com


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Rezolve Ai to Present at 37th Annual Roth Conference March 16-18, 2025

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more