LUCENT, INC. SECURES $10.8 MILLION IN INITIAL GRAPHITE PURCHASE ORDERS

Irvine, Ca., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucent, Inc. (“Lucent” or the “Company”) (OTC: TMEF) today announced that its newly established Strategic Materials division has secured $10.8 million in initial purchase orders, with additional orders currently in negotiation.

The division, recently formed to expand Lucent's materials science capabilities, has successfully obtained three separate purchase orders, marking its entry into the specialized materials market.

"These initial orders represent a significant milestone for our Strategic Materials division, establishing a strong foundation for revenue growth and shareholder value creation," said Steven Arenal, President of Lucent, Inc. "This achievement aligns with our long-term vision of developing and delivering innovative materials and products that address evolving market demands."

The Company remains focused on expanding its Strategic Materials portfolio while continuing negotiations for additional orders in the pipeline.

Further information on Lucent can be found at www.lucentna.com.

About Lucent Inc.:

Lucent’s design technologies harness the nano-material properties enhanced capabilities to provide nano-scale building blocks for creating energy storage solutions that far exceed conventional materials. Our use of nano-materials in hybrid architectures complemented by nano-structuring enhanced architecture allows for the design solutions for high-energy, high-power, and marathon lasting energy storage devices. World-Class solutions for BESS and Data Center energy storage.

With offices in Irvine, CA, Taipei, Taiwan, and operations in Mexico, Lucent is committed to providing sustainable solutions and materials that support the sustainable energy sector.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain information set forth in this press release contains “forward-looking information”, including “future-oriented financial information” and “financial outlook”, under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company’s business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company’s vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company’s projects; (vi) completion of the Company’s projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company’s current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management’s beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Although forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matthew Abenante, IRC

President

Strategic Investor Relations, LLC

Tel: 347-947-2093

Email: matthew@strategic-ir.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.