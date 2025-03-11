Electrify Expo Returns To Orlando With A Bigger EV Lineup, More Demos and Experiences

New immersive experiences including the #EVRealityCheck Stage, Electric Avenue, Solar Zone, EV Charging Zone, SIM Zone and more

Can-Am debuts the Pulse e-motorcycle, available for public demo rides for the first time

Five ticket options available, including early access and VIP perks

Festival runs March 22-23, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; tickets available online and in person

ORLANDO, Fla., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electrify Expo , North America’s largest electric vehicle (EV) and technology festival, is back in Orlando for 2025. The action-packed event returns to the Orange County Convention Center on March 22-23, spanning over one million square feet of outdoor space for attendees to experience the latest in e-mobility, from cars and motorcycles to bikes, scooters and more.

According to S&P Global Mobility, Orange County, Fla. saw an impressive 46% increase in electric and plug-in hybrid vehicle registrations from April 2023 to April 2024. Electrify Expo Orlando will showcase the cutting-edge technology driving Florida’s booming EV market.

“This year’s season will be the most exciting yet,” said BJ Birtwell, CEO and founder of Electrify Expo. “We’re rolling out new attractions, exclusive demos and top-tier exhibitors. Orlando exceeded all expectations last year, and with Florida leading the charge in EV adoption, it’s the perfect place to kick off our 2025 tour. We can’t wait to return to the Sunshine State and connect with a community that’s eager to experience the thrill of going electric.”

Special Attractions for Orlando:

#EVRealityCheck Stage Powered by GreenCars: Debunk EV myths and challenge common EV misconceptions with live expert discussions, real world data and interactive Q&A sessions.

Debunk EV myths and challenge common EV misconceptions with live expert discussions, real world data and interactive Q&A sessions. Electric Avenue: Go beyond the showroom with live product demonstrations, hands-on experiences and direct access to top EV brands.

Go beyond the showroom with live product demonstrations, hands-on experiences and direct access to top EV brands. The Solar Zone: Meet with a variety of solar manufacturers, retailers and installers to learn how Solar can power your home and EV, all while saving money.

Meet with a variety of solar manufacturers, retailers and installers to learn how Solar can power your home and EV, all while saving money. EV Charging Zone Powered By Duke Energy: Get expert insights on EV charging, infrastructure and range with interactive demonstrations.

Get expert insights on EV charging, infrastructure and range with interactive demonstrations. SIM Zone: Test your driving skills on high performance racing simulators in a hyper realistic setting.

Test your driving skills on high performance racing simulators in a hyper realistic setting. Electric Freestyle Motocross Stunt Zone: Watch pro riders jump and soar electric dirt bikes to their limits in thrilling live performances.

Watch pro riders jump and soar electric dirt bikes to their limits in thrilling live performances. LEV Zone: Experience the benefits of light electric vehicles, including UTVs, side by sides and modern electric golf carts.

Experience the benefits of light electric vehicles, including UTVs, side by sides and modern electric golf carts. RC Zone: Race high speed electric powered RC cars on tracks built for head to head competition.

For the 2025 season, Electrify Expo offers five ticket options to suit every attendee’s needs:

General Admission Pass ($20): All day access to the festival and demo experiences.

All day access to the festival and demo experiences. HeadStart Pass ($30): Get early access to explore the festival an hour before general admission.

Get early access to explore the festival an hour before general admission. Dash Pass ($45): Skip the lines with priority access to participating demo zones.

Skip the lines with priority access to participating demo zones. Power Pack ($55): The best of both worlds, early entry plus priority access for the ultimate experience.

The best of both worlds, early entry plus priority access for the ultimate experience. VIP Pass ($99): Enjoy exclusive perks like premium lounge access, dash pass access, complimentary Electrify Expo merch, and VIP early entry.



Attendees can jump in and take a spin in the latest electric vehicles from top automakers, including:

Ford

Tesla

Lexus

Porsche

Toyota

Volvo

Lucid

Jeep

Leading micromobility brands will offer rides of their e-bikes, e-scooters and other electric rideables, including:

Can-Am

Kawasaki

OKAI

Voro Motors

ONYX Motors

… and many more!

Electrify Expo’s gates will open at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 22 and Sunday, March 23, with the full day of festivities concluding at 5 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase in-person and online .

Media interested in attending may request credentials by emailing ee@skyya.com . Companies interested in exhibiting at the 2025 Electrify Expo locations can visit https://www.electrifyexpo.com/partner-registration .

About Electrify Expo

Electrify Expo is North America’s largest electric vehicle (EV) and technology festival, where consumers come to shop and experience all things electric. The festival showcases the industry's leading brands and exciting startups through hands-on activations, demos and experiences spanning EVs, micromobility, solar energy, charging solutions, powersports, automotive aftermarket and connected home technology, providing attendees with immersive learning opportunities and memorable interactions. From high-powered demo courses to engaging education zones, Electrify Expo offers a unique festival vibe for consumers to reshape what they think they know about EVs. In 2025, Electrify Expo’s nationwide tour will visit Orlando, Phoenix, Dallas, Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco, Chicago and New York. To stay up to date on the latest news and announcements from Electrify Expo, visit www.electrifyexpo.com and follow on Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f87b30d6-d474-4c76-93d7-8be3ad9c055f

