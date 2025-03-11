Annovis Joins Experts at Drug Development Summit to Redefine Parkinson's Treatment

MALVERN, Pa., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) ("Annovis"), a late-stage clinical drug platform company pioneering transformative therapies for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease (PD), will participate at the 13th Alzheimer’s & Parkinson’s Drug Development Summit happening on March 18-20 in Boston, MA.

"This meeting represents an important opportunity to advance our understanding of the next-generation treatment for neurodegenerative diseases, which we have long argued are too complex for a narrow therapeutic approach. Research must shift to a more holistic solution, addressing multiple neurotoxic proteins and moving beyond the limited focus of targeting just one, which has hindered the progress in the field," says Maria Maccecchini, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Annovis. “We will present the lessons learned from our AD and PD clinical trials, delve into buntanetap’s mechanism of targeting alpha-synuclein, and discuss ways to usher in a new era for Parkinson’s treatment.”

Annovis will give a presentation and participate in a panel discussion, both taking place on March 19:

Presentation: Highlighting Phase III Buntanetap Data & Embracing a More Holistic Approach to Neurodegenerative Disease Targeting

Time: 3:30pm EST

3:30pm EST Presenter: Maria Maccecchini, Ph.D., Founder and CEO

Panel Discussion: Exploring Opportunities in Alpha-Synuclein & Beyond for More Transformative & Efficacious Therapies: What’s Coming Next in Parkinson’s Drug Development?

Time : 4:30pm EST

: 4:30pm EST Participant from Annovis: Maria Maccecchini, Ph.D., Founder and CEO

The 13th Alzheimer’s & Parkinson’s Drug Development Summit is the only industry-focused, end-to-end meeting that provides comprehensive coverage from early discovery to late-stage development focused on deciphering the complexity of neurodegenerative diseases in pursuit of novel therapeutic targets.

About Annovis

Headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Annovis is dedicated to addressing neurodegeneration in diseases such as AD and PD. The Company is committed to developing innovative therapies that improve patient outcomes and quality of life. For more information, visit www.annovisbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, and X.

